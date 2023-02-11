All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Franco Jesus Jr., 19, Brownsville, Texas, $125; Angel M. Briggs, 36, Lincoln, $75; Marcus E. Sales, 21, Wilber, $100; Haley M. Reiman, 24, Odell, $25; Mathew D. Irmer, 54, Venice, Fla., $25; Daniel R. Lundstedt, 24, Lincoln, $125; Jacqueline E. Thompson, 41, Clatonia, $125; Broderrick L. Estrada, 18, Lincoln, $75; Teniko S. Muse, 31, Wymore, $200; Carmela J. Alsobrook, 51, Plymouth, $25.

No operator’s license

Willie L. Jones, 44, Hampton, Va., $75; Wilman A. Palacios Mairena, 24, Beatrice, $75; Broderrick L. Estrada, 18, Lincoln, $75; Alex J. Esteban, 19, Wymore, $75.

No valid registration

Krystal L. Rainey, 36, Milford, $25.

Stop sign violation

Elizabeth E. Theerdsma, 26, Denver, $75.

No passing zone violation

David V. Stranberg, 68, Beatrice, $25.

Improper passing

Terry Peters, 65, Beatrice, $25.

Failure to yield

Jacob W. Baker, 27, Kansas City, $25.

Arraignments

Christopher R. Pilkinton, 49, 823 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 3.

Nikolay Orlov, 42, 1331 Bordeaux Road, Lincoln. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 24.

Remington L. Holes, 32, 423 Helen St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 9.

Benjamin D. Dunn, 43, 3322 Albert Rains St., Bellevue. Guilty plea entered. Continued to March 10.

Sentencings

Bruce Dunn, 29, 1002 N. Fourth St., Wymore. $50 for open container violation.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22. 60 days jail for criminal mischief.

Neal D. Thomas, 41, 9123 N. 11th St. 24 months probation for third-degree domestic assault.

Dustin W. Brethouwer, 34, 1429 N. 19th St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Bryan T. Neal, 41, 428 N. Eighth St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Steven C. Behrens, 50, 2119 Jefferson St. $50 for open container violation.

Patricia A. Kabelman, 58, 322 S. Seventh St. $50 for assault.

Evelyn M. Estrada, 39, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. $25 for no proof of insurance.

Daryl L. Lenz, 68. $25 for barking dog.

Chad R. Griffith, 54, 205 N. Concord St., DeWitt. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Julie L. Wulbern, 49, 909 Main St., Adams. $75 for no proof of insurance, $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no registration in vehicle.

Tayha C. Eppens, 20, 106 S. Sumner St. $100 for assault by mutual consent.

Tayha C. Eppens, 20, 1104 Meriwether St. $75 for each of two counts disturbing the peace.

Dismissed

Steven C. Behrens, 50, 2119 Jefferson St. Second offense DUI. Dismissed with prejudice.

Scott A. Goin, 38, Driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Jocelyn A. Hatfield, 22, 2012 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. Attempt of a class 4 felony, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Feb. 16.

Stavey L. Jones, 54, 2001 First St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 14.

Bryson L. Fralin, 23, 200 Russell Ave. Second offense DUI. Continued to March 24.

Kelly R. Eitzman, 46, 4230 E. Highway 8, Hardy. Third offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 17.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, negligent child abuse. Continued to March 24.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Two counts protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Continued to March 24.

Scott A. Goin, 38, 621 Arthur St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Feb. 28.

Jordan Herbst, 25, 110 Ida St., Odell. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 7.

Justin R. Mick, 38, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to Feb. 23.

Nathan S. Mowles, 55, 1923 S. Fourth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 21.

Amber Zimmers, 44, 428 W. Main St., Powhatan, Kan. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 23.

Benjamin J. Hier, 23, 545 W. Second St., Cortland. First offense DUI. Open container violation. Continued to March 7.

Robert H. Foust, 37, 200 N. Douglas St., Wymore. Second offense DUI, driving on shoulder. Continued to Feb. 23.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 724 W. Court St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to Feb. 10.

Michelle L. Magdaleno, 52, 208 Hill St. Burglary, attempt of a class 2 felony, first-degree trespassing, theft, criminal mischief. Continued to Feb. 21.

Yvonne Gordon, 58, 823 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 21.

John A. Jacobitz, 52, 301 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 13.

Lindsay A. Ellis, 39, 1419 Grant St. Theft by deception $1,500-$5,000. Continued to March 9.

Levy Lovell, 35, 242 S. 12th St., Geneva. Driving a CMV without commercial driver’s license, CMV brake, CMV marking, CMV lights. Not guilty plea entered. Continued to March 24.

Austin L. Schultz, 25, 108 E. L St., Wymore. Third-degree assault, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace. Continued to Feb. 21.

Jacob A. Bishop, 19, 119 Graham St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, possession of marijuana. Continued to Feb. 9.

Ceeara N. Evans, 37, 609 N. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to March 9.

Taylor A. Tart, 19, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 28.

Stevie M. Tart, 35, 411 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 23.

Zachary W. Grummert, 34, 103 S. Ninth St., Hebron, Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, assault of an officer or health care professional, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 23.

April R. Dixon, 48, 1414 Grant St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 23.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 23.

Bound

Travis W. Hardin, 38, 417 S. 11th St., Wymore. First-degree sexual assault, false imprisonment, attempt of a class 2 felony. Bound to District Court Feb. 22.

Curtis J. Hansen, 60, 820 W. Mary St. Driving while revoked. Bound to District Court March 9.

District Court

Arraignments

Jeremy P Doss, 35, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered.

Dusty G Mayhew, 57, 327 Walnut St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Not guilty plea entered.

Michael S. Armagost, 39, 211 N. Sumner St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for March 22.

Alexis M Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Escape, obstructing government operations, contempt of court. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 23.

Continued

Jeremy P Doss, 35, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to March 8.

Nicholas S Heitman, 36, 820 11th St., Fairbury. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 8.

Mark E McPherson, 53, 904 McLean St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 9.

Alyssa D Lange-Holly, 31, 1234 G St., Pawnee City. Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to March 9.

Mindy Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 22.

John D. Helter, 47, 700 Elk St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money. Continued to March 22.

Kasey A. Jacobsen, 55, 717 N. Ninth St. Three counts distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to May 23.

Allen Evans, 31, 709 Market St. First-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to April 6.

Divorces

Lindsay M. Schoen, 37, Beatrice from Anthony R. Schoen, 39, Beatrice. Married April 2013.

Katlyn M. Orton, 27, Japan, from Christopher R. Orton, 36, Japan. Married November 2015.

Janet M. Graham, 70, Beatrice from Sidney R. Habets, 71, Beatrice.

Brian E. Mathy, 34, Wymore from Annalicia C. Vega, 31, Bayonee, Colo. Married May 2013.

Transfers

Kelly Jo Diller, Karlea Nouzovsky to Scott and Leslie Lipskey. Part of lot 8, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $84,000-$85,000.

Nathan and Trisha Diekman to David D. and Mary S. Ellis. Lot in block 2, Davison Village third addition of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.

TW Properties LLC to Lampton Welding Supply Co. Lot 1, Koenig addition of Beatrice. $599,000-$600,000.

Lavon A. and David McBride to John R. Fossler Jr. and Lorri B. Fossler. Part of section 29, Logan township. $394,000-$395,000.

Anna C. Walker to Bret Kessinger. Lot 8 in block 13, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $99,000-$100,000.

Cody L. and Rebecca Buhr, Travis L. and Kelly Buhr to Joshua and Mackenzie Stoller. Lot 2, Buhr subdivision of Adams. $319,000-$320,000.

Robert D. and Susan B. Nicholson to Danielle L. Gragoo. Part of section 22, Clatonia township. $131,000-$132,000.