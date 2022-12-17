At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Cole J. Simmons, 34, Marysville, $25; Colby S. Huenink, 39, Hickman, $75; Aaron W. Schultis, 57, Diller, $200; Mauro Torres Milan, 32, Bryan, Texas, $125; Segun E. Aisinkin, 42, Lincoln, $300.

No operator’s license

Joseph P. Abshire, 30, Hackberry, La., $75; Andrew J. Venneman, 26, Beatrice, $75; Aunna L. Goodman, 21, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Andrew J. Venneman, 26, Beatrice, $25; Brian K. Wehling, 45, Diller, $25.

Screeching of tires

Jason D. Richards, 26, Beatrice, $25.

Misuse commercial learner’s permit

Yeimy Yi Gomez, 33, Houston, $50.

CMV tire

Yeimy Yi Gomez, 33, Houston, $50.

No valid truck registration

Yeimy Yi Gomez, 33, Houston, $200.

Arraignments

Richard D. Rowden Jr., 39, 900 Ella St. Disturbing the peace Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 27.

Richard L. Styers, 59, 902 N. Ninth St. First-degree trespassing. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.

Dalton J. Johnson, 22, 9106 E. Oliver Road, Blue Springs. Driving under the influence, stop sign violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 19.

Travis W. Witter, 44, 626 Avenue J, Wilson, Kan. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 19.

Sentencings

Kenneth D. Steelman, 33, 1816 Lincoln St. $25 for misuse public property/abandon vehicle.

Heather R. Bowersmith, 41304 S. Fourth Ave. $75 for no proof of insurance, $75 for speeding.

Taylor Hicks, 20, 539 W. Mary St. $100 for driving under suspension.

David A. Ash, 66, Gretna, 11505 S. 201st St., Gretna. $50 for no habitat stamp.

Dismissed

Tayha Eppens, 20, 108 W. Lincoln St., Wymore. No proof of insurance, no valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Rodney J. Burr, 43, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 22.

Rhonda J. Horrocks, 58, 140 Rainbow Drive, Livingston, Texas. Driving under the influence, driving left of center. Continued to Feb. 2.

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 35, 210 N. Colorado St., Waterville, Kan. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 19.

Tammy S. Wicklander, 58, 49813 Southwest 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 20.

Richard L. Styers, 59, 902 N. Ninth St. Second-degree trespassing, littering. Continued to Jan. 6.

Gage T. McCarthy, 28, 1711 N. 15th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 29.

Sean D. Binnick, 44, 612 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 17.

Adrian S. Newby, 20, 102 Fourth St., Barneston. Third-degree assault on an officer, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, first offense resisting arrest, minor in possession. Continued to Jan. 20.

Richard L. Kess, 52, 918 Herbert St. Two counts assault an officer with bodily fluid. Continued to Jan. 24.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 20.

Taylor A. Tart, 18, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 17.

Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 45, 104 E. L St., Wymore. Driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 17.

Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 45, 104 E. L St., Wymore. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 17.

Logan A. Retherford, 23, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Three counts possession of a firearm while committing a felony, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug. Continued to Jan. 19.

James L. Lopez, 24, 516 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 3.

Diane E. Markey, 24, 2012 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 29.

Jocelyn A. Hatfield, 22, 2012 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Dec. 29.

Martin C. Zezulak, 47, 3823 U St., Omaha. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Jan. 5.

Bound

Mindy S. Thomsen, 45, 1020 N. 15th St. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Feb. 8.

Transfers

Shawna M. Knoop to Jonathan E. and Samantha S. Berry. Part of lot 1 in block 18, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.

Rye and Tonya Degarmo to Justin R. Pomajzl. Lot 11 and part of lot 12 in block 24, original town of Cortland. $93,000-$94,000.

Pavel M. Perez to Emily Abler. Lot 4 in block 3, second addition of South Beatrice. $115,000-$116,000.

Save Harbour Eat - XXVI LLC to Doug A. Harms. Part of section 6, Hanover township. $987,000-$988,000.

Rodney F. and Linda R. Goes to Zach and Heather Heble. Part of section 12, Paddock township. $149,000-$150,000.

G&R Investment Group LLC to Roy and Michele Pump. Lot 12 in block 2, original town of Beatrice. $53,000-$54,000.

Gary L. Laflin to Eastern Nebraska Rentals LLC. Part of lot 17, McClellans subdivision of Beatrice. $50,000-$51,000.