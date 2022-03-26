At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Kaess A. Loftis, 19, Bel Aire, Kan., $75; Crystal L. Divoky, 28, Lincoln, $125.

No valid registration

Jerome M. Jacobs, 37, Beatrice, $25; Justin R. Hardwick, 34, Beatrice, $25; Christopher L. Barton, 35, Beatrice, $25; Miguel Quintana III, 47, Sterling, $200.

No operator’s license

Easton Enevoldsen, 15, Beatrice, $75; Danny G. Childers, 46, Marysville, $75.

Arraignments

James H. Hicks, 73, 823 N. Ninth St Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 19.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 1525 Market St. Criminal mischief. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for May 9.

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 337 Cheyenne Drive. Theft of services. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 27.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to April 19.

Abby J. Beavers, 21, 204 E. First St., Blue Springs. Minor in possession, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 19.

Richard E. Bramlage, 73, 1605 Elm St., Marysville. First-degree trespassing. Continued to April 4.

Jay A. Shew, 55, 8633 Lincoln St., Lincoln. First offense DUI, improper vehicle lighting. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 2.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Driving during revocation, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 19.

Sentencings

Shynona B. Halteman, 22, 64384 Highway 67, Peru. Six months additional probation for first offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident.

Andrew J. Klaus, 22, 1412 Grant St. $500, license revoked one year for driving under revocation.

Austin J. Reed, 22, 1305 Court St. 18 months probation for third-degree assault.

Jessica R. Lukehart, 33, 1515 Bell St. $100 for criminal mischief.

Kelsey M. Markey, 23, 213 S. 12th St. $25 for no proof of insurance.

Daniel J. Herschlag, 31, 8109 Northridge Drive, Omaha. $200 for speeding, $25 for no license, $25 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no registration, $50 for no proof of ownership.

Jeneta D. Jensen, 54, 508 S. 18th St., Wymore. $150 for no registration, $100 for improper vehicle lighting, $100 for no proof of insurance, $100 for driving on shoulder.

Jorden D. Binnick, 22, 110 E. Sixth St., Panama. $100 for open container violation.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. $500, 15 days jail, license revoked one year for driving under the influence, seven days jail concurrent for no valid registration.

Continued

Angela M. Craven, 42 1015 N. 26th St. Driving under suspension, no registration, no proof of insurance. Continued to April 5.

Angela M. Craven, 42 1015 N. 26th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 5.

William H. Wilson, 32, 715 Ella St. Burglary, possession of a controlled substance, theft $500-$1,500. Continued to March 31.

Michael J. Deutsch Sr., 42, 800 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts third-degree assault. Continued to March 31.

James M. Evans, 43, 1005 Fifth St. Driving while revoked, obstructing an officer, habitual criminal. Continued to April 5.

Ryan J. O’Toole, 39. Intimidation by phone, disturbing the peace. Continued to March 29.

Logan E. Keebler, 37, 16510 E. Birch Road, Adams. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. Continued to April 28.

Richard L. Kess, 51, 918 Herbert St. Two counts protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief. Continued to March 29.

Richard L. Kess, 51, 918 Herbert St. Disturbing the peace. Continued to March 29.

Richard L. Kess, 51, 918 Herbert St. Disturbing the peace. Continued to March 29.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. First offense DUI, driving while revoked. Continued to April 7.

Blake Strong, 38, 219 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First-degree trespassing. Continued to March 31.

Seth A. Weber, 23 305 S. Vermont St., Cortland. First offense DUI. Continued to April 28.

Ryan Holtsclaw, 43, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 7.

David J. Urban, 35, 3500 N. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to April 28.

David J. Urban, 35, 3500 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to April 28.

Timothy J. Sutter, 44, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Two counts second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, two counts driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful display of plates, first-degree trespassing. Continued to April 12.

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 1115 Court St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft $500-$1,500, second-degree trespassing. Continued to May 2.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to April 12.

Christopher A. Wieskamp, 42, 515 N. Ninth St. First-degree forgery. Continued to April 19.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1115 Ella St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 26.

Sean T. Young, 39, 1115 Ella St. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, theft, second-degree trespassing. Continued to April 26.

Hugede Luma, 35, 1005 Hickory Hill Road, Papillon. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 12.

Michael D. Green, 53, 501 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 7.

Timothy J. Belcher, 18, 729 South St., Lincoln. False reporting, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension. Continued to April 5.

Bound

David E. Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary. Bound to District Court April 20.

David E. Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary. Bound to District Court April 20.

David E. Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court April 20.

Marriage Licenses

Brett R. Finke, 27, Lincoln to Tami S. McAtee, 26, Lincoln.

Daniel L. Lovitt, 25, Beatrice to Karena J Haselbush, 24, Wilber.

Jacob E. Werner, 30, Beatrice to Patience D. Salyer, 27, Beatrice.

Richard M. Sears, 22, Beatrice to Diana S. Dubois, 25, Beatrice.

Transfers

Joanna M. Cooper, Gregory A. Cooper to Joshua J. Carpenter. Lots 10-12 in block 7, second addition of Ellis. $1,000-$2,000.

First Trust Co., Vernon L. Mcalister to Steve Borgman. Lot 1 in block 23, original town of Wymore. $28,000-$29,000.

Deloris Rasmussen to G&R Investment Group. Lot 16 in block 6, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $162,000-$163,000.

Doris J. Riepenkroger to G&R Investment Group. Lot 12 in block 2, original town of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.

Hydro Properties LLC to Luma Investment Group LLC. Part of lot 12 inb lock 22, lots 5-6 in block 51, original town of Beatrice. $274,000-$275,000.

John H. and Zella A. Penner to Everence Foundation Unique Assets LLC. Part of section 16, Blakely township. $359,000-$360,000.

Todd A. and Soni Hydo to PDG Enterprises LLC. Part of lots 5,6 in block 7, Highland Park of Beatrice. $519,000-$520,000.

Lonnie D. and Diana G. Meyer to One Property at a Time Inc. Lots 6, 7 in block 2, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $1,000-$2,000.

Viola and Loren Trauernicht to Misty Wilson and Joe Ward. Lot 9 in block 2, Clear View addition of Beatrice, part of lot 5, Greens third subdivision of Cortland. $133,000-$134,000.

Allison D. Majerus, Wesley Majerus to 1205 Jackson LLC. Lot 9 in block 10, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $92,000-$93,000.

Sherilyn and Steve Pacha, Gary Zarybnicky to James D. and Bobbie L. Taylor. Lots 3, 4 in block 33, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $74,000-$75,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0