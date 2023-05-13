All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Dorian F. Ficke, 17, Blue Springs, $25; Hayden R. Lattimer-Huntington, 19, Beatrice, $200; Daniel O. Christopher, 27, Hamburg, Iowa, $25; Kyle K. Kohout, 37, Friend, $25; Gregory L. Louis, 38, Wymore, $125; Patrick J. Ethridge, 45, Pickrell, $125; Jerik C. Zabokrtsky, 16, Beatrice, $125; Saif A. Sayah, 42, Lincoln, $25; Corey N. Futscher, 59, Sabetha, Kan., $75.

No valid registration

Nicolas D. Calabria, 33, Las Cruces, N.M., $25.

Stop sign violation

Holly A. Troxel, 37, Wymore $75.

Non-resident 30 day violation

Nicolas D. Calabria, 33, Las Cruces, N.M., $25.

CMV brake

Hunter W. Schaeffer, 25, Eufaula, Okla., $50.

CMV radar detector

Marco A. Mungaray, 28, Guymon, Okla., $30.

Arraignments

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. Protection order violation, contributing to the delinquency of a child, second-degree trespassing, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 23.

Somphanh K. Sonthana, 25, 1023 Grant St. Driving during revocation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 15.

Somphanh K. Sonthana, 25, 1023 Grant St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 15.

Sentencings

Gregory L. Louis, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. One year jail concurrent for each of two counts third-degree assault.

Isaiah M. Chambers, 35, 5858 Whitecliff Road, Rockford, Ill. Two days jail, $100 for driving under suspension.

Amber Zimmers, 44. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Benjamin G. Wissink, 45, 1601 Court St. $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration, $50 for unlawful display of plates.

Jason N. Wellsandt, 45, 1215 Bell St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamison M. Focht, 19, 301 W. Charleston St., Lincoln. $300 for possession of marijuana, $125 for speeding.

Trumane L. Gillmore, 49. $100 for driving under suspension.

Jac D. Allington, 24. $100 for driving under suspension.

Continued

Levy Lovell, 35, 242 S. 12th St., Geneva. Driving CMV without commercial driver’s license, CMV brake, CMV marking, CMV lights. Continued to June 26.

Roy W. Schroeder, 56, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Intimidation. Continued to June 12.

Ashley N. Smallwood, 29, 718 W. Mary St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 26.

Brandee N. Freauf, 48, 1413 Union Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to June 9.

Ceeara N. Evans, 37, 609 N. 12th St. First-degree trespassing. Continued to May 16.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. First-degree sexual assault of a minor. Continued to May 16.

Brandon Kopf, 38, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension Continued to May 16.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 1112 E. Second St., Blue Springs. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 26.

Timothy S. Benson, 59, 13699 East Highway 8, Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 9.

Brandon L. Dickson, 34, 429 N. 13th St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 30.

Janice A. Ward, 30, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 30.

Michael R. May, 30, 101 Brentwood Ave., Hickman. Disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer. Continued to May 30.

Jerry M. Otten, 34, 1309 N. Eighth St. Third offense DUI. Continued to May 30.

David A. Stewart, 35, 507 S. Seventh St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 5.

Kyle A. Spitsnogle, 21, 918 Scott St. Driving under the influence, minor in possession, no license on person. Continued to May 30.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Disturbing the peace. Continued to June 1.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to June 1.

Devon M. Swoboda, 26, 1112 Pelham St. Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, tampering with witness. Continued to June 20.

Michael L. Carel Jr., 43, 1803 Ella St. Second offense DUI. Continued to June 5.

William R. Austin, 64, 721 W. Court St. Driving while revoked, no valid registration. Continued to May 25.

Andrew S. White, 36, 322 S. 22nd St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, protection order violation. Continued to June 20.

Nicholas T. Shada, 19, 807 Judge St., Broken Bow. First offense DUI, minor in possession, open container violation. Continued to June 26.

Steven J. Keck, 42, 1700 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 20.

Marriage Licenses

Brian M. Green, 24, Beatrice to Morgan E. Cobb, 25, Beatrice.

William J. Gibbons, 29, Beatrice to Katelyn L. Billups, 27, Wymore.

Cameron L. Ebbers, 23, Firth to Emily A. Oestmann, 23, Johnson.

Transfers

Kathryn M. and Loren W. Schotte to Nicholas T. Schultz. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 12, Wymores addition of Wymore. $104,000-$105,000.

Mark Simonson, Thomas Feltes to Laura Purdy. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 21, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $200,000-$201,000.

Mary Young Mens Christian Association of Beatrice to Beatrice YMCA Part of section 3, Riverside township. $3,070,000-$3,071,000.

Spettro Limited Partnership to Gary L. and Laura S. DeBoer. Part of section 34, Rockford township. $7,000-$8,000.

Betty and Russell Schuerman, Debra and Terry Eckles, Nancy and Eugene Tupa to Jacob Kapke. Part of section 20, Clatonia township. $7,000-$8,000.

Danny R. Bohlmeyer to Steve M. Borgman. Lots 8, 9 in block 2, lots 12-14 in block 3, Blackmans addition of Blue Springs. $4,000-$5,000.

TMK Enterprises Inc. to Annette Daubendiek. Lot 1 in block 2, Covered Bridge Heights seventh addition of Beatrice. $19,000-$20,000.