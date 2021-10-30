At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Douglas G. Schmidt, 56, Diller, $75; Adam G. Cook, 33, Lincoln, $25; Abigail E. Terry, 20, Midland, Texas, $75; Carter Rohrer, 20, Hickman, $75; William T. Demichael, 60, St. Louis, $125; Dennis L. Burr, 33, Lincoln, $25; Jose Carlos Suraez Martinez, 33, Crete, $75.

No operator’s license:

Shelby L. Boyle, 30, Marysville, $25.

No valid registration:

Sharrie R. Brown, 18, Beatrice, $25.

Disobey stop light:

Rodney G. Fox, 56, Council Bluffs, $75.

No child restraint:

Miguel A. Santa Cruz, 27, Omaha, $25.

No passing zone violation:

Micaela R. Houseman, 16, Beatrice, $25.

Overweight on single axle, group of axles 5% or less:

Brandon P. Goff, 28, Cortland, $25.

Arraignments

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 43, 1109 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Dec. 9.

Matthew A. Shea, 30, 1010 N. 26th St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. No contest plea entered.

Robert K. Johnson, 74, 424 Meyers St., Odell. Protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Dec. 7.

Nina R. Jones, 35, 250 N. Walnut St., Clatonia. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set or Nov. 30.

Derek W. Hansher, 38, 9108 W. Juniper Rd. Protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Nov. 29.

Ivy N. Grape, 27, 1830 Elk St. Second offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 9.

Sentencings

Samantha J. Prokop, 45, 1405 High St. $100 for driving under suspension, $100 for no proof of insurance.

Joshua Garner, 36, 1502 Washington St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for driving under the influence.

Benjamin Wissink, 43, 1601 Court St. $250 for protection order violation.

Scott A. Goin, 37, 621 Arthur St. 22 days jail for protection order violation.

Shy-Anne R. Abbott, 22, 696 W. Court St. $100 for theft.

Travis A. Privett, 27, 411 N. Sixth St., Wymore. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia, $100 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Jamie D. Fortney, 38, 418 N. 13th St. $100 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration, $50 for open container violation.

Nicholas A. Crull, 41, 1845 N. Irving St., Fremont. $100 for criminal mischief.

Christopher S. Riepenkroger, 39, 1019 N. Fifth St. $150 for disorderly conduct.

Dismissed

Benjamin Wissink, 43, 1601 Court St. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Greg Guenther Jr., 45, 1515 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Nov. 2.

Brooklyn C. Foster, 31, 615 Ames St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Nov. 2.

Stephanie J. Sales, 34, 104 ½ N. Fourth St. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Nov. 30.

James D. Lange Jr., 37, 308 E. Maple St., Plymouth. Burglary. Continued to Nov. 9.

Paul E. Miller, 58, 116 S. 15th St., Wymore. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Nov. 23.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 29.

Edgar E. Herrera Alvarez, 19, 1405 Walnut St., Grand Island. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 7.

Joshua R. Leseberg, 33, 1123 Elk St. No proof of insurance. Continued to Nov. 9.

Jamie D. Harvey, 38, 418 N. 13th St. Shoplifting $500-$1,500. Continued to Nov. 2.

Julie L. Dobesh, 34, 1700 Monroe St. Protection order violation. Continued to Nov. 9.

Andy R. Lerma, 19, 1108 Lees Drive, Lascruces, N.C. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 7.

Emily M. Carranza, 18, 945 W. Eighth St., Lexington. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 7.

Emma Suelter, 19, 3600 W. Van Dorn St., Lincoln. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 7.

Louis J. Calvert, 19, 4771 W. Scott Road. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 7.

Vincelt J. Barra, 55, 718 W. Mary St. Harassment protection order violation. Continued to Dec. 7.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. First-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, strangulation. Continued to Nov. 15.

Angela Carreto-Lopez, 19, 221 St. Joseph St., Hastings. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 7.

Blake Strong, 37, 2240 E. 22nd St., Fremont. First-degree trespassing. Continued to Dec. 7

Jeffrey Jueneman, 704 W. H St., Wymore. 10 counts junked motor vehicle. Continued to Nov. 9.

Bound

Nicholas S. Fentress, 26, 1830 Oak St. Theft $1,500-$5,000, burglary, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Dec. 2.

Wesley J. White, 23, 541 W. Court St. Use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Dec. 2.

Transfers

Brian and Tara Krantzman to Barnell Investments LLC. Part of lots 1-3 in block 26, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $17,000-$18,000.

Richard A. and Katherine D. Kujath to Benjamin Andersen. Lots 21, 22, McClellans subdivision of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.

Connie J. Thornburg, Angeline Johnson to Danny and Sarah Sewell. Part of lot 9 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $143,000-$144,000.

Cynthia G. and Tad Wadlington to Timothy H. and Romelyn F. Meyn. Lots 11, 12 in block 8, original town of Odell. $0-$1,000.

Thomas L. and Amy Meyn to Timothy H. and Romelyn F. Meyn. Lots 11, 12 in block 8, original town of Odell. $0-$1,000.

Linda J. Porter, Mike Taras to Timothy H. and Romelyn F. Meyn. Lots 11, 12 in block 8, original town of Odell. $0-$1,000. Jerad Janssen to Darin Janssen. Part of section 8, Adams township. $349,000-$350,000.

Northwest Shore LLC to Douglas and Phyllis Nelson. Part of section 33, Lincoln township. $1,175,000-$1,176,000.

Clara Peek to Patricia L. Oliver. Lot 8 in block 4, Prairie Lake addition of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.

Robert Ames, Matthew Woolsey to Alexander Berry and Kylee Engelman. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 1, Langs subdivision of block A of Beatrice. $183,000-$184,000.

Karen K. Jobman to Larry W. and Karla J. Shelley. Part of section 15, Riverside township. $234,000-$235,000.

Belva Thompson, Marlene G. Penner, Richard W. Penner, Connie J. Wineeberger, Perry S. Wineberger, Lori A. Grabouski, Michael C. Grabouski to Karen K. Jobman. Lot 5, Flowing Springs seventh addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Schoens Investment Properties LLC to VAW Rentals LLC. Lot 14, Meadowlark addition of Beatrice. $186,000-$187,000.

Ricky L. Koenig to Blake Meints Custom Homes Inc. Lots 2, 3 Koenig second addition of Beatrice. $52,000-$53,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0