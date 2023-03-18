All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Dakota L. Crannell, Beatrice, $200; Teniko S. Muse, 31, Wymore, $200; Sadie M. Klein, 18, Lincoln, $200; Tyler R. Emerson, 35, Hickman, $25; Robert J. Dorn, 73, Wymore, $125; Ashley R. Brady, 39, Wymore, $25; Karla J. Chancey, 45, Lakeland, Fla., $150.

No valid registration

Scott A. Henzler, 36, Beatrice, $25; Eric D. Nicholson, 40, Milford, $25; Tyler R. Emerson, 35, Hickman, $25.

Driving on shoulder

Tyler R. Emerson, 35, Hickman, $25.

Arraignments

Katherine E. Juleneman, 36, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 27.

Derek A. Brantley, 30, 1118 W. Scott St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Continued to April 13.

Braiden Guido, 25, 202 Otoe St., Burchard. Unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 2.

Lindsay A. Ellis, 39, 1419 Grant St. Theft by deception. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 7.

Sentencings

Paul R. Thomas, 40. Five months jail for carrying a concealed weapon.

Madison R. Vetch, 25, 1615 N. 19th St. $500 for attempted obstructing a peace officer.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 62, 1515 Bell St. $250, 24 days jail for harassment protection order violation.

Preston C. Sonderup, 20, 207 N. Seventh St., Wymore. 24 months probation for child abuse, third-degree assault.

Michael Green, 54, 501 N. Sumner St. $500, two days jail, license revoked one year for driving under the influence, 18 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Benjamin D. Dunn, 43, 3322 Albert Rains St., Bellevue. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Christopher R. Pilkinton, 49, 823 N. Sixth St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Remington L. Holes, 32, 423 Helen St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Rodger A. Keehn, 47, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to April 3.

Dismissed

Robert M. Stefonovich, 62, 1515 Bell St. Second-degree trespassing. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Alondra M. Rebolledo, 40, 4141 Riverside, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 21.

Danyle L. Smith, 33, 14903 Borman Ave., Omaha. Disturbing the peace. Continued to April 13.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 724 W. Court St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to March 30.

Yvonne Gordon, 58, 823 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 31.

Andrea C. Stephens 52. 2325 S.W. 19th St., Lincoln. Second offense DUI. Continued to April 13.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to April 20.

Shane J. Douglas, 41, 1207 N. 17th St. Driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failure to signal. Continued to April 20.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 1508 Rose St., Lincoln. Possession of marijuana, operate a motor vehicle without proof of ownership, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 30.

Timothy J. Belcher, 19, 729 South St., Lincoln. Two counts attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to March 24.

Ceeara N. Evans, 37, 609 N. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to March 23.

Calan A. Sedlacek, 25, 11185 E. State Highway 41, Adams. Driving under the influence, obstructing an officer, stop sign violation. Continued to April 24.

Dalton J. Johnson, 23, 9106 E. Oliver Road, Blue Springs. First offense DUI, stop sign violation. Continued to April 18.

Arnold C. Cerny, 63, 6111 W. State Highway 4. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 20.

Kory R. Diekman, 33, 236 S. 19th St. Driving without interlock. Continued to March 23.

Mitchell W. Thiemann, 35, 210 N. Colorado St., Waterville, Kan. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 2.

Bound

Ivan D Torres, 21, 2914 Halifax Drive, Bellevue. Aiding and abetting an unlawful discharge of a firearm, aiding and abetting the use of a firearm to commit a felony, criminal mischief over $5,000. Bound to District Court May 3.

Marriage Licenses

Zachariah S. Moyer, 40, Beatrice to Jessica E. Stierwalt, 33, Beatrice.

Jared L. Weers, 35, Lincoln to Kristin L. Inderlied, 36, Beatrice.

Justin L. Henrichs, 32, Waterloo, Iowa to Julie R. Kalivoda, 32, Waterloo, Iowa.

Schad J. Myers, 24, Beatrice to Billie J. Morter, 27, Beatrice.

Transfers

Whitetail Haven Ranch Inc. to Caleb J. and Alexis E. Allen. Lot 1, Whitetail Haven addition of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.

Brian L. Wrightsman, Don and Barbara Wrightsman to Kandi L. Wrightsman. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 9, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $52,000-$53,000.

Timothy J. and Dondi Reinke to Dakota and Ashley Voight. Lot 6 in block 27, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $27,000-$28,000.

Deborah and Bruce Meyer to Martin and Heather Cawthra. Part of lots 1-3 in block 13, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $229,000-$230,000.

Racho Property Management LLC, Homebuyers Inc. to Karen Kerl. Lot 1, East Lincoln addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Ronald R. and Deborah L Sack to Kevin G. Buhr. Lot 18 in block 4, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.

Wendy Reeves, Jesse Hays to Nicholas and Nicole Grummert. Lot 10, Lake Ridge Estates addition of Beatrice. $424,000-$425,000.

John D. Vovotny to Theodore F. and Donnetta J. Hajek. Lots 5, 6 in block 1, original town of Odell. $34,000-$35,000.

Tyler and Alexis Pierson to Michelle L. and Brian L. Carver. Lots 9, 10 and part of lot 11 in block 2, original town of Pickrell. $139,000-$140,000.

Dell G. Hedges II and Pamela K. Hedges to Ronda Thompson. Part of lot 11 in block 8, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $145,000-$146,000.

Brian L. Wrightsman, Don and Barbara Wrightsman to Rodney L. Trauernicht. Lot 9 in block 83, original town of Beatrice. $51,000-$52,000.Brasch Beatrice Property LLC to Jon W. Brasch and Suzanne Y. Scheer. Lots 1-8 in block 6, LaSelles subdivision of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.

Craig and Casey Zarybnicky to David Henning. Lot 4 in block 21, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Mark R. Pittman, Christopher C. Pittman to James L. and Rose A. Pittman. Part of lot 11, Harringtons subdivision of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.