At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Cara L. White, 38, DeWitt, $75; Waylon R. Chenoweth, 18, Beatrice, $75; Hannah B. Fletcher, 18, Beatrice, $25; Gary W. Sutton, 67, Harvard, $25; Jeffrey J. Nieto, 38, Fort Calhoun, $75; Raybi R. Friasmarte, 28, Junction City, Kan., $75.
No registration:
Brandon M. Thomas, 22, Beatrice, $25; Andrew A. Snyder, 38, Bennington, $25.
Muffler violation:
Gary W. Sutton, 67, Harvard, $25.
Arraignments
Austyn I. Kuklish, 24, 1313 N. Ninth St. Resisting arrest. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 4.
Arthur R. Ticer, 40, 1201 S. Eighth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 12.
Sentencings
Darick L. Steinberg, 25, 2012 W. Cedar Road, Pickrell. $500 for reckless driving.
Estrada Esteroya, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. $150 for false reporting, $75 for acts declared unlawful.
Tanner R. Sell, 34, 1800 Scott St. 10 days jail for driving under suspension.
Brandon R. Putnam, 28, 8778 W. Scott Road. $500, license revoked six months, seven days jail for second offense DUI. 15 days concurrent for transporting a child while intoxicated.
Eugene J. Bonsal Jr., 26, 1227 Oak St., Fairbury. $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dismissed
Estrada Esteroya, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. Leaving the scene of an accident. Dismissed with prejudice.
Brandon R. Putnam, 28, 8778 W. Scott Road. No operator’s license. Dismissed with prejudice.
Lydia R. Davis, 19, 11150 N. Farley Road, Platte City, Mo. Five counts identity fraud. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Triston G. Reyson, 18, 701 Helen St. Exhibition driving. Continued to Jan. 12.
Mark S. Hadley, 53, 1017 W. D St., Wymore. Two counts first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts incest. Continued to Dec. 31.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Two counts third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 15.
Carly M. Preston, 46, 2100 Washington St.., Lincoln. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 16.
Preston J. Baehr, 18, 35158 S. 66th Road, Blue Springs. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to Jan. 5.
Ivy N. Grape, 26, 1830 Elk St. Third offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 12.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 12.
Austin L. Beck, 20, 19013 S.W. 32rd Road. Exhibition driving. Continued to Jan. 12.
Dylan M. Pohlman, 28, 1429 N. 19th St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 15.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Jan. 19.
Dexter Robinson, 50, 1202 N. Seventh St. Two counts third-degree assault. Continued to Jan. 15.
Dalerie F. Parde, 33, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan 12.
Rafael G. Tellez-Hernandez, 59, 1712 S. Fifth Ave. First offense DUI, driving during revocation, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Feb. 4.
Glen R. Breeden, 32, 401 Laramie St., Diller. DUI causing injury, refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Feb. 1.
Michael E. Griggs, 52, 1537 Market St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 26.
Dustin T. McBride, 32, 1000 Fourth Ave., Kearney. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Disturbing the peace. Continued to Dec. 31.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 5.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, possession of an open container. Continued to Jan. 5.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. Refuse to submit to a test, driving during revocation, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 5.
Andrew D. Skiles, 30, 1604 Garfield St. Criminal mischief over $5,000. Continued to Dec. 29.
Arthur R. Ticer, 40, 1201 S. Eighth St. Third-degree domestic assault, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Jan. 12.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. Driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 26.
Chase N. Lyons, 20, 438 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 19.
Chase N. Lyons, 20, 438 N. Fifth St. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, procuring alcohol to a minor. Continued to Jan. 19.
Chase N. Lyons, 20, 438 N. Fifth St. Shoplifting, minor in possession. Continued to Jan. 19.
Chase N. Lyons, 20, 438 N. Fifth St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 19.
Matthew J. Aden, 28, 1501 N. 11th St. Third offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 26.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 29.
Kristina M. Bowden, 25, 1000 W. J St., Hastings. Bribery. Continued to Dec. 29.
Jesse J. Gronewold, 26, 2727 S. 14th St., Lincoln Second offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 5.
Angela M. Murray, 40, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 29.
Makayla L. Siske, 20, 705 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 5.
Eric W. Taylor, 44, 1216 S. Sixth St. Terroristic threats, stalking, habitual criminal. Continued to Jan. 5.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 54, 823 Market St. Negligent child abuse, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Jan. 5.
Bound
Chance L. Thigpen, 22, 220 S. 16th St. Robbery. Bound to District Court Feb. 17.
Transfers
Outnumbered Properties LLC to Andrew W. Hatfield. Lot 2 in block 13, second addition of south Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.
Kenneth D. and Doreen L. Joekel to Emily and Garry Forney. Part of lots 3, 4 in block 24, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $97,000-$98,000.
Steve Graham, Dwight Graham to Larry and Deborah Husa. Part of section 19, Liberty township. $219,000-$220,000.
Steve Graham, Dwight Graham to William J. and Mary E. Boyer. Part of section 23, Barneston township. $359,000-$360,000.
Ricky L. Hillard to Merlyn Properties LLC. Lot 1 in block 2, Mobile Home Plaza of Beatrice. $5,000-$6,000.
JSB Land LLC to Brandon and Courtney Sedlacek. Part of section 4, Hooker township. $11,000-$12,000.
Spirit Holdings LLC to Remmers Farm Inc. Part of section 35, Filley township. $701,000-$702,000.
Kevin R. and Kerri L. Thornburg to Luma Capital LLC. Part of lots 4, 14, Pioneer Acres subdivision of section 26, Blakely township. $184,000-$185,000.