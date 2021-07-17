At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Branic L. Richards, 18, York, $200; John D. Faxon, 30, Grand Island, $200; Tiffany L. Berst, 23, Lincoln, $25; Abby J. VanLaningham, 37, Beatrice, $75; Hailee E. Iske Fraizer, 21, Beatrice, $300.
Failure to yield:
Logan L. Jensen, 18, Hampton, $25.
No license on person:
Branic L. Richards, 18, York, $25.
No operator’s license:
Douglas W. May Jr., 34, Fairbury, $75; Melissa J. Tyson, 46, Wymore, $75.
Arraignments
Stephanie J. Belt, 37, 1502 Crestview Ave. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 18.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1610 S. Royce St., Sioux City, Iowa. Unlawful intrusion. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 5.
Jeffrey S. Kleve, 53, 1610 S. Royce St., Sioux City, Iowa. Tampering with a witness, stalking. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 5.
Brooke L. Layman, 30, 1300 Garfield St. Shoplifting $500-$1,500. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 6.
Sentencings
Seth A. Weber, 22, 305 S. Vermont St., Cortland. $500, two days jail, license revoked one year, two years probation for first offense DUI.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, 820 W. Mary St. 30 days jail for harassment protection order, 30 days consecutive for first-degree trespassing.
Matthew J. Aden, 29, 1501 N. 11th St. 30 days jail for leaving the scene of an accident.
Matthew J. Aden, 29, 1501 N. 11th St. $1,000, 90 days jail, license revoked 15 years for third offense DUI.
Kolby T. Johnson, 27, 312 W. Fourth St., Wilber. $100 for driving under suspension.
William P. Barber, 63, 1015 N. Fifth St. $50 for limitation on number of dogs or cats violation.
Adam C. Weisenbach, 25, Claremore, Okla. $100 for no fishing permit.
Todd Parde, 46, 504 N. Third St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.
Dismissed
Matthew J. Aden, 29, 1501 N. 11th St. Driving during revocation, tampering with interlock, reckless driving. Dismissed with prejudice.
William P. Barber, 63, 1015 N. Fifth St. Eight counts no pet license. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Shannon M. Ames, 38, 1405 S. Fourth St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to July 20.
Daniel L. Hyle II, 51, 802 E. First St., Wilber. Possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to July 22.
Larry A. Ellis, 38, 923 Market St. Child abuse, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 16.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 41, 1206 N. Seventh St. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 19.
Carly M. Preston, 46, 2100 Washington St., Lincoln. Attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 10.
Ryan A. Zurcher, 27, 724 W. Ash St., Wilber. Driving while revoked. Continued to July 26.
Ronda K. Thompson, 57, 1118 W. Scott St. Harassment protection order violation, failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 5.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. Refuse to submit to a test, driving during revocation, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 20.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 20.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. Obstructing government operations. Continued to Aug. 20.
Christopher W. Arneson, 47, 6920 N. 30th St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana, habitual criminal. Continued to Aug. 20.
Daniel H. McKnight, 46, 310 S. 21st St. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Aug. 13.
Kristopher J. Chlupacek, 38, 112 S. Cherry St. DeWitt. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Aug. 20.
Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 E. Court St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 12.
Shaun Coburn, 36, 900 Meriwether St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 22.
Matthew B. Lueke, 37, 1506 Bell St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Aug. 12.
Terra I. Schultz, 22, 1011 Fifth St., Fiarbury. Driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 17.
Kathryn A. Ault, 35, 1109 Court St. Dog at large. Continued to July 27.
Preston D. Jurgens, 24, 221 S. 21st St., First offense DUI, improper turn. Continued to Aug. 20.
Bound
Milo C. Leslie, 25, 3721 N. Sixth St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Aug. 19.
Transfers
Patricia A. Schenaman, Delores C. Rahe to Distin Shamburger, Julianna Grabianowski. Lot 7 and part of lot 6, Gregory Place addition of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.
William R. Mathias, Sue A. and Darrell D. Bruns, Jane N. Bean to Milton L. and Ella Mae Boone. Part of lots 4-6 in block 35, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.
Ronald E. and Diane J. Baumfalk to Tamara and Alan Durman. Part of section 27, Holt township. $189,000-$190,000.
WCLS Farms LLC to Robert Wallman. Part of section 5, Filley township. $69,000-$70,000. DeWayne D. and Susan Seachord to Noelio C. Balbuena, Kenny Campos. Lot 11 in block 30, original town of Beatrice. $67,000-$68,000.
Pieter and Irma Grobler to Dion D. and Denise R. Stege. Lot 24, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $229,000-$230,000.
Dallas L. Shufeldt to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lot 6 and part of lot 5, Fultons subdivision of Beatrice. $37,000-$38,000.
Holly Hereth to Caset Rahorst Part of lot 29, Greens A.L. Subdivision of Beatrice. $46,000-$47,000.
James B. and Linda L. Stanosheck to Jacob A. Lundholm. Part of lots 1-4 in block 27, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $94,000-$95,000.
Mary Hesser to Erin Sheffield. Lots 1-2 in block 3, Malones addition of Cortland. $99,000-$100,000.
Jennifer Adams to Hunter A. and Dakota B. Adams. Part of section 21, 22, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $899,000-$900,000.
Corey D. Rohr to Eric D. Rees. Lots 9, 10 in block 6, Glenover of Beatrice. $17,000-$18,000.
Larry S. and Megan M. Ryan to Teresa Kagy. Lots 12-15 in block 2, original town of Virginia. $8,000-$9,000.