At the Courthouse

County Court

Speeding

Christopher J. Colbert, 47, Lincoln, $75; Cody M. Toland, 19, Beatrice, $125; Megan Spicer, 19, Beatrice, $125; Matthew E. Fossler, 37, Adams, $200; Roger M. Rempel, 52, Beatrice, $25; Kayla A. Bayer, 31, Lincoln, $75; Kerry L. Kotas, 47, Western, $25; Emma K. Nwebia, 38, Beatrice, $200; Michael S. Grant Jr., 23, Beatrice, $75; Elizabeth A. Grossman, 22, Lincoln, $125; Lisa S. Schultis, 57, Diller, $25.

No operator’s license

Farren M. Hartung, 33, Beatrice, $25; Francisco Manzanarez, 42, Omaha, $75; Fred Gomez Orellana, 27, Omaha, $75; Misty M. Murphy, 53, Lincoln, $25; Michaela C. Woodward, 25, Peoria, Ariz., $75; Christian Rodriguez, 27, $75.

No valid registration

Ovenia G. Lovell, 24, Wymore, $25; Jacob S. Henshon, 21, Plymouth, $25; Francisco Manzanarez, 42, Omaha, $25; Misty M. Murphy, 53, Lincoln, $75.

Stop sign violation

Jeremy D. Hill, 39, Beatrice, $75; Linda R. Seydlitz, 75, Wymore, $75.

Failure to maintain lane

Gwendolyn F. Klein, 72, Adams $25.

CMV HOS log

Billy D. Paxton, 64, Superior, $100.

CMV brake

Billy D. Paxton, 64, Superior, $50.

CMV load securement

Billy D. Paxton, 64, Superior, $100.

Arraignments

Gregory L. Louis II, 37, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 25.

Amber N. Georgi, 37, 309 Austin St., Pickrell. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for July 25.

James M. Evans, 43, 1005 Fifth St. Driving during revocation, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 25.

Ronald L. Cornelius, 27, 2032 E. Elm Road, Pickrell. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 8.

Sentencings

Terence L. Franzen II, 22, 311 Thayer St. $100 for criminal mischief.

Michael N. Knoop, 54, 2775 Upland Road, Hollenberg, Kan. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Madison D. Carlson, 23, 801 Elk St. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Skylar J. Meints, 21, 18549 Highway 77. $50 for open container violation.

Jordan J. Schmitter, 20, 1729 N. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension, $75 for no proof of insurance.

Samantha J. Prokop, 45, 1405 High St. $100 for each of two counts driving under suspension.

Samantha S. Karenbauer, 20, 314 Seventh St., Fairbury. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reegan L. Witt, 21, 39269 Highway 89, Danbury. $50 for open container violation.

Fred L. Root, 65, 8448 E. Maple Road, Holmesville. $100 for burn ban violation.

Bradley C. Bohlken, 52, 4398 E. Walnut Road., Wymore. $100 for burn ban violation.

K Ser Poe, 45, 625 Forest Ave., Crete. $50 for open container violation.

Derek W. Hansher, 38, 9108 W. Juniper Road. $500 for attempted operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Daniel J. Herschlag, 31, 908 Ann St., Marysville. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no license on person.

Dismissed

Steven T. Tart, 60, 23436 S.W. 75th Road. Leaving the scene of an accident. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Steven L. Cline, 30, 521 W. D St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to June 16.

Becky S. Plantenga, 56, 2308 Ella St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to June 16.

Roger P. Behrens, 60, 607 ½ Elk St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 7.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to June 14.

Jarod A. Peden, 24, 1020 N. 15th St. Possession of a destructive device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 16.

Amber L. Hernandez, 43, 710 Scott St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to June 7.

Elizabeth P. Sayers, 20, 116 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 16.

Paul W. Grant, 51, 817 Elk St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 28.

John D. Stromitis, 67 1119 Monroe St. Failure to yield, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to June 14.

Mariah M. McKeone, 30, 3215 Franklin St., Omaha. Issue bad check, second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument. Continued to June 30.

Hannah A. Thomsen, 22, 1020 N. 15th St. Possession of a destructive device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 16.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to June 14.

Randall L. Pohlman, 43, 213 S. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 21.

Davina S. Morgan, 38, 204 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 16.

Michael S. Novotny, 63, 309 Main St., Blue Springs. Protection order violation. Continued to June 21.

Dennis J. Tietjen, 42, 1614 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test, resisting arrest, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving on shoulder. Continued to June 10.

Alayna P. Hughes, 19, 622 N. Eighth St. Three counts disturbing the peace, underage tobacco use. Continued to June 21.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Third-degree domestic assault. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 19.

Remington L. Holes, 32, 423 Helen St. Second offense DUI. Continued to June 7.

Jessica R. Lukehart, 33, 1515 Bell St. Terroristic threats. Continued to June 7.

Victoria Carney, 33, 417 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 16.

Nathan S. Smith, 23, 1722 Washington St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 8.

K’Lynen Whitmore, 37, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of roadway. Continued to June 9.

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 337 Cheyenne Drive. Theft of services. Continued to June 30.

Patrick M. Adkins, 29, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Continued to June 9.

Patrick M. Adkins, 29, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to June 9.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance near a school. Continued to June 7.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Second-degree trespassing. Continued to June 7.

Robert S. Hillard, 50, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Two counts driving under revocation, no proof of insurance, no registration, no proof of ownership, improper lighting. Continued to July 8.

Bound

Garth A. Ruh, 59, 106 Second Ave., Virginia. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 6.

District Court

Arraignments

Craig A Dorn, 49, 3479 Hoyt Road. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Guilty plea entered. Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 17.

Tomas Cordero, 51, 539 Ash St., Adams. Protection order violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 17.

Tomas Cordero, 51, 539 Ash St., Adams. Third-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 17.

Tomas Cordero, 51, 539 Ash St., Adams. Third-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 17.

Sentencings

Jared A Eppens, 34, 1124 11th St. One year prison for third-degree assault.

Jared A Eppens, 34, 1124 11th St. Two years prison for attempted sex offender registration act violation.

Dalton J Meyer, 22, 816 K St., Fairbury. Two years prison for theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, six months prison for driving during revocation.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 39, 202 Pribram St., Prague. 90 days jail, license revoked one year for reckless driving, 90 days jail for each of two counts disturbing the peace.

Debra Schultz, 56, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. 24 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony, two counts unlawful acts related to drugs.

Michael R. Schultz, 48, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Michael R. Schultz, 48, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. 36 months probation for attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

Continued

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 522 W. Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 6.

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 522 W. Scott St. Two counts burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 6.

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 522 W. Scott St. Theft. Continued to July 6.

Nicholas J Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 6.

Timothy J Paben, 50, 1313 N. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 6.

David E Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, third-degree assault. Continued to July 20.

David E Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, habitual criminal. Continued to July 20.

David E Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, theft, second-degree trespassing. Continued to July 20.

Allen Evans, 30, 709 Market St. First-degree sexual assault, tampering with evidence, abuse of a vulnerable adult. Hearing set for July 21.

Jamison P Frenzel, 30, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 10.

Craig A Dorn, 49, 3479 Hoyt Road. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Disposition set for Aug. 17.

Steven L Johnson II, 46, 1403 Burr St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to Aug. 17.

Rose M Coyle, 29, 640 Olive Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance. Jury trial set for Oct. 26.

Robert K Johnson, 74, 424 Meyer St., Odell. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Continued To Oct. 26.

Divorces

Anthony L. May, 26, Beatrice from Tiffany J. Larimore, 32, Beatrice. Married March 2019.

Shelby R. Nelson, 31, Clatonia from Kade D. Nelson, 31, Clatonia. Married April 2017.

Transfers

Dean M. and Amy C. Dvorak to Patrick D. and Taylor R. Dvorak. Part of section 25, Sherman township. $249,000-$250,000.

Greta M. Pinkerton to Wayne and Christine Huls. Lots 39-40 in block CV, Dusenbery-Doyle addition of Beatrice. 396,000-$397,000.

Lucille C. Howe, Francis R. Howe to Dylan and Christine Huls. Lots 21-22, Wiebes addition of Beatrice. $88,000-$89,000.

Marilyn and Gene Franzen to G&R Investment Group LLC. Part of lot 12 in block 9, original town of Beatrice. $32,000-$33,000.

Payne Rental Properties LLC to Devon C. Rogers and Cody McDonald. Lot 7 in block 16, Wymores addition of Wymore. $11,000-$12,000.

JBB Enterprises LLC to Brian A. and Vicki Roskilly. Lot 3 and part of lot 4 in block 7, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $268,000-$269,000.

Virginia R. Haddix to Regina M. Mitchell. Part of block 18, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Michael D’Andrea, Tamra D’Andrea to Home Heroes LLC. Lot 2 in block 85, original town of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

Tiasha M. Stege to Gerald and Bernice Gerdes. Lot 12 in block 18, Wymores addition of Wymore. $0-$1,000.

Erin King, Carrin Jesclard, Megan Kanouff to Erik and Wendee Spilker. Lot 4 and part of lots 3, 5 in block 2, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.

Timothy P. and Hazel L. Milke to Patricia Kabelman, Kevin Brimmer Sr. Part of block 6, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $8,000-$9,000.

Carolyn Weber, Curtis Weber, Charles Weber to Otto Ag Investments LLC. Part of section 27, Adams township. $109,000-$110,000.

Dennis L. Dorn to Roger A. Dorn. Lots 19, 20 in block 41, Hoags addition of Wymore. $7,000-$8,000.

Robert Miller and Donald Menell to Ashley Ohnesorge. Part of block 17, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $80,000-$81,000.

Rodney Franken, David Remmers, Tena Behrens to Cheyanne Baumann and Bryce Buss. Part of lots 14, 15 in block 1, Tiemanns subdivision of Beatrice. $167,000-$168,000.

Robert K. Johnson to Janice Hansen. Lots 3, 4 in block 7, first addition of Odell. $1,000-$2,000.

Patricia D. Trimble to Mary and Kirnan Koenig. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 22, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Ethan L. Londyn M. Rupprecht to Wayne H. Adam, Andrew and Rachel Adam. Lots 5, 6 and part of lot 7 in block 4, original town of Odell. $132,000-$133,000.

