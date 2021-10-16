At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Leslie W. Elliott, 57, Waverly, $75; Quintin R. Hartig, 21, Beatrice, $125; Adam L. Stake, 36, Lincoln, $125; Trey A. Switzer, 22, Gretna, $75; Jed M. Whitehead, 20, Sidney, Iowa, $75; Troy J. Klaus, 23, Odell, $75; Douglas A. Kunc, 49, Lincoln, $125; Mark A. Lamoree, 48, Lincoln, $25; Hugede Luma, 34, Papillon, $125; Mason S. Martin, 17, Lincoln, $75; Alan R. McKissick, 82, Beatrice, $125; Zachary R. Rubin, 23, Grand Island, $25; Kristen L. Stiner, 48, Bellevue, $25; Matthew M. Vicars, 33, Whiting, Ind., $125; Mark W. Weichel, 48, Papillon, $75; Tracy A. Feltner, 41, Beatrice, $75; Richard E. Hamik, 72, Lincoln, $75; Jerry D. Frahm, 76, Lincoln, $75; Nicholas J. Nel, 23, Beatrice, $75.

Stop sign violation:

Kevin W. Dunn, 41, Bruning, $75.

No operator’s license:

Ronaldo Gutierrez Romero, 23, Lincoln, $75.

No valid registration:

Brian L. Hutchison, 48, Wymore $25.

Failure to maintain lane:

Adam L. Stake, 36, Lincoln, $25.

CMV marking:

Kevin M. Helms, 48, Cortland, $50; Steven L. James, 74, Wymore, $50.

CMV lights:

Steven L. James, 74, Wymore, $25.

CMV brake:

Steven L. James, 74, Wymore, $50.

Arraignments

Amanda Lineweber, 34, 315 Alpine Drive. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 16.

James L. Rivers, 30, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 18.

Kurt A. Bartak, 54, 233 Cummins St. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 18.

Sentencings

Kolby E. Schafer, 19, 1925 County Road 500, Tobias. $250 for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Alan J. Strader, 61, 210 Nicholas St., Pickrell $100 for exposing offensive matter.

John Jacobitz, 51, 305 Seventh St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Bradley C. Bohlken, 52, 4398 E. E. Walnut Road, Wymore. $100 for no burn permit.

Continued

William A. Fischer, 23, 1109 Market St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Nov. 16.

James L. Orton, 37, 1414 N. 11th St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to Nov. 1.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. No proof of insurance, no helmet. Continued to Oct. 21.

James D. Lange Jr., 37, 1601 S. Fourth St. Burglary. Continued to Oct. 26.

Nathann Smith, 23, 1722 Washington St. First offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated, no child restraint, no turn signal, improper vehicle lighting, no proof of insurance. Continued to Nov. 18.

Stephanie R. Wieden, 37, 729 Connecticut St., Lawrence, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 19.

Tyler S. Markey, 27, 1516 Market St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 29.

Transfers

Jon E. and Mary K. Ellerbrake to Christopher M. Hegberg. Part of lots 16, 17 in block 9, original town of Pickrell. $177,000-$178,000.

Frank L. and Alynn Buss to Juis Loarca. Part of lots 163, 164 in South Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

Christopher M. Belding, Stephanie I. Belding, Brandy A. Brodersen to Jason J. and Teresa L. Zoellner. Part of section 15, Riverside township. $9,000-$10,000.

Randy and Fonda Fisher to Scott and Rebecca Boone. Lots 4-6 in block 19, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $252,000-$253,000.

Joyce A. Jurgens, Mark Cornelius and Adeline Cornelius to Mark R. and Cerice Cornelius. Part of sections 27, 36 Holt township. $1,777,000-$1,779,000.

Bruce and Shirleen Schwisow, Sharin and Nicholas Vrtiska, Duane and Donna Evers, Dale and Cindy Evers, Emma Evers to Coby and Kristen Buhr. Lot 8 in block 3, original town of Beatrice. $182,000-$183,000.

Randy L. Jurgens, Sonya A. Stromberg to Casey J. and Michelle K. Lenners. Part of section 18, Filley township. $239,000-$240,000.

David M. Lake, Lois E. Kammerlohr to Larry L. Wolken, Michelle A. Ottersberg. Lot 12, Cherry Hills third addition of Beatrice. $261,000-$262,000.

Rick Thomas to Michael D. and Barbara J. Roebke. Lots 3, 4 in block CV, Dusenberry-Doyle addition of Beatrice. $379,000-$380,000.

Garold E. Barrett to Jackie Swartz. Lot 9 in block 89, original town of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.

Dorothy M. Ruhnke to Michael F. and Jennifer A. Tyson. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 1, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $251,000-$252,000.

Michael D. and Barbara J. Roebke to Timothy R. and Samantha J. Espinoza. Lot 16 and part of lot 17 in block 4, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $211,000-$212,000.

Marie A. Migliaccio to Marie Migliaccio and Jennifer L. Sandersfeld. Lot 9 north Sunset addition of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Clyde and Lucy J. Blood to Abundance Real Estate LLC. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 25, original town of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

E-Z Farms Inc. to Kitrik H. Ahl and Logan K. Ahl. Part of lot 5 in block 54, original town of Beatrice. $89,000-$90,000.

Lynn E. Ibbotson to Ronald L. and Cynthia M. Ruyle. Lots 7-10 in block 5, original town of Liberty. $0-$1,000.

Michael D. and Barbara J. Roebke to Austin A. and Britany Coursey. Lot 10 in block 4, Kyle and Wright subdivision of Beatrice. $113,000-$114,000.

Thomas Farms Inc. to Thomas Scott and Sherry Land Co. LLC. Lots 1-3 in block 1, second addition of Liberty. $0-$1,000.

Brian E. Barnhouse, Justis D. Barnhouse to G&R Investment Group LLC. Part of lots 5, 6, Greens A.L. resubdivision of Beatrice. $25,000-$26,000.

Denise R. Lenners to Ray Sawyer. Part of block 1, Christenson addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.

Douglas E. and Debra J. Swoboda to Kyleigh Swoboda. Part of lot 13 in block 5, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Jeffrey A. and Amber A. Jackson to Linda Scanlan. Part of lot 7 in block 23, original town of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Dick A. McCourtney to Caroline Thompson. Part of lots 10-11 in block 8, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $128,000-$129,000.

