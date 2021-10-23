At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Carter M. Aden, 24, Beatrice, $125; Zachary R. Scott, 20, Beatrice, $75; Taurean E. Davis, 31, Omaha, $75; Mark A. Byars, 47, Omaha, $75; Jedrek D. Slapnicka, 20, Beatrice, $75; Jessica M. Tex, 30, Fairbury, $125.

Stop sign violation:

Andrea A. Adams, 26, Beatrice, $75; Cynthia M. Dorn, 59, Beatrice, $75.

Failure to yield:

Frances A. MaGuire, 80, Beatrice, $25; James L. Ewing, 63, St. Paul, $25.

No valid registration:

Amy M. Ward, 23, Grand Island, $25; Tiffany Morris, 27, Beatrice, $25; Billy Jack Blackeagle, 40, Western, $25.

No operator’s license:

Kellene E. Polson, 65, Fairbury, $75.

Overweight gross load more than 15%:

Kevin T. Kirkland, 63, Marysville, $350.

Arraignments

Alexander S. Wize, 21, 1411 S. 172nd St., Omaha. First offense DUI, acts declared unlawful. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 22.

Nicholas J. Buss, 36 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Nov. 22.

Sentencings

Daniel A. Urban, 39, 3721 N. Sixth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Alyeea A. Lopez, 18, 910 Bethal Road, Chadron. $250 for minor in possession.

Jamie K. Snyder, 70, 222 W. Hoyt St. $25 for burn ban violation.

Dalton Blair, 20, 1412 Grant St. $75 for no operator’s license, $100 for no proof of insurance.

Alyssa A. Bratt, 28, 927 N. 21st St. $100 for leaving the scene of an accident, $50 for negligent driving.

Continued

Mindy Thomsen, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 2.

Brett A. Sawyer, 29, 900 Ella St. Protection order violation, criminal mischief. Continued to Nov. 23.

Jessica L. Rowden, 34, 1717 Lincoln St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Oct. 26.

Andrew J. Klaus, 21, 1412 Grant St. Driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Oct. 26.

Lynn J. Replogle, 46, 36799 S. First Road, Blue Springs. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 26.

Alesha D. Dicoio, 38, 105 ½ N. Fifth St. Two counts fraud to obtain assistance. Continued to Nov. 9.

Kenneth L. Bordeaux, 43, 901 Washington St. Disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Oct. 26.

Tanya L. Binnick, 44, 60841 725th Road, Crab Orchard. Obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 21.

Tanya L. Binnick, 44, 60841 725th Road, Crab Orchard. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to Dec. 21.

Tanya L. Binnick, 44, 60841 725th Road, Crab Orchard. Distribution of a controlled substance, three counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Dec. 21.

Joseph G. Wilmes, 33, 104 Gage St., Swanton. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 15.

Travis J. Kechely, 33, 29632 Highway 77. Three counts theft by deception $5,000, nine counts theft by deception $1,500-$5,000, theft by deception $500-$1,500, issuing a bad check $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Dec. 21.

Rebecca S. Snyder, 47, 925 K St., Fairbury. Second offense DUI, DUI causing injury, open container violation, no proof of insurance. Continued to Nov. 9.

Scott A. Goin, 404 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Oct. 26.

Scott A. Goin, 404 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Protection order violation. Continued to Oct. 26.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Driving under suspension, failure to signal. Continued to Nov. 15.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 15.

Austin M. Klaus, 33, 1425 N. 11th St. Assault on a pregnant woman, third-degree domestic assault on an pregnant woman. Continued to Nov. 9.

Chance R. Corliss, 36, Shickley. Burglary. Continued to Nov. 2.

Kevin D. Glaser, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to Nov. 2.

Dexter Robinson, 51, 1202 N. Seventh St. Two counts third-degree assault, failure to appear when on bond. Continued to Oct. 26.

Matthew B. Lueke, 37, 1506 Bell St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Nov. 22.

Isaiah S. Weers, 20, 71036 578th Ave., Diller. Reckless driving, improper lighting. Continued to Nov. 29.

Chastity L. Meyers, 45, 820 Market St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, first offense DUI, driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to Dec. 3.

Robert K. Johnson, 74, 71235 576 Ave., Fairbury. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 4.

Jesse L. Henry, 40, 712 W. Scott St. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Nov. 17.

Bound

Edward L. Findlay, 64, 62929 715th Road, Table Rock. Possession of burglar’s tools. Bound to District Court Nov. 18.

District Court

Arraignments

Jesse L Henry, 40, 522 W. Scott St. Two counts burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 1.

Alexis K Lawrence-Hutchison, 22, 1215 Elk St. Distribution of a controlled substance, Guilty plea entered. Drug Court hearing set for Oct. 25.

Drew C. Hausman, 26, 1319 Monroe St. Aiding the consummation of a felony, possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 18.

Sentencings

Christopher L. Dean, 36, 723 W. Court St. One year prison for third-degree domestic assault, 3 years consecutive for terroristic threats.

Michael M Morgan, 31, 605 W. Court St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, two years consecutive for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.

Christina M Lewien, 38, 225 N. Jefferson St. Blue Springs. Two years prison for possession of methamphetamine.

Christina M Lewien, 38, 225 N. Jefferson St. Blue Springs. 6-8 years prison for attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, one year concurrent for negligent child abuse.

Continued

Michael E Alm, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 3.

Dalton N. Blair, 20, Beatrice. Aiding and abetting a class 3A felony. Continued to Nov. 4.

Dalton N. Blair, 20, Beatrice. Burglary, possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Nov. 4.

Erin R Livingston, 38, 118 S. LaSalle St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 17.

Gary A. Ingrao, 41, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 18.

Christopher A. 36, Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 1.

Jesse L Henry, 40, 522 W. Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 1.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 1.

Christopher A Bogus, 37, 37, 17079 S. 120th Road., Adams. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 1.

Angela J McCubbin, 43, 820 W. Mary St. Possession of a controlled substance, three counts possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Dec. 1.

Taylor A Smith, 30, 915 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 1.

Marriage Licenses

Kyle R. Kress, 31, Beatrice to Alicia I. Chapman, 31, Beatrice.

Dillon Richards, 22, Wymore to Kaylee R. Diekman, 28, Wymore.

Bryan R. Spitsnogle, 48, Yellville, Ark. to Summer R. Maas, 25, Yellville, Ark.

Weslsey C. O’Keefe Jr., 36, Beatrice to Britnie A. Wright, 35, Creighton.

Gary D. Kuhn, 45, Omaha to Doris M. Rosenthal, 42, Jansen.

Luke R. Creek, 22, Beatrice to Allison E. Dunn, 21, Beatrice.

Zachary J. Kobza, 22, Beatrice to Melanie A. Slama, 24, Beatrice.

Divorces

Earl P. Pobanz, 59, Blue Springs from Christina L. Pobanz, 49, Lincoln. Married March 1999

Transfers

Keith E. and Kristen Parkinson to Janice L. Hansen. Lots 1, 2 in block 7, first addition of Odell. $32,000-$33,000.

Beach Rentals LLC to A-1 Management Global Group LLC. Part of lot 12 in block 86, original town of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Ronald Reynoso to Jeremy Huttenmaier. Part of lots 7-9 in block 44, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $147,000-$148,000.

Russell F. Opfer to Rodger and Jessica Keehn. Part of section 34, Riverside township. $82,000-$83,000.

Lance and Angela Spencer to Anthony D. Wester. Lots 1-4, 7, 8 in block 17, Glenover of Beatrice. $11,000-$12,000.

AKC Homes and Renovations LLC to Robert V. and Gabriele L. Rector. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 13, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $499,000-$500,000.

Christine and Chris Backer to Joseph Cox and Amanda Chandler. Lot 2 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $175,000-$176,000.

Tanner and Elly Judy to Bailey Bessey. Lots 3, 4 in block 2, original town of Pickrell. $172,000-$173,000.

Habitat for Humanity of Gage County to John D. Woodyard Jr. Part of lot 12 in block 10, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $5,000-$6,000.

Brenda Folden, Bobby Folden, Paula Shotton to David H.Mason. Lots 4,5 in block 22, West Park addition of Beatrice. $22,000-$23,000.

Thomas L. and Celene L. Shutts to James L. and Rose A. Pittman. Part of lots 13, 14 in block 6, original town of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

E-Z Farms Inc. to Jeffrey L. Williams. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 11, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $105,000-$106,000.

Barry W. Lomax Jr. to Miranda R. Eckhoff. Part of lots 6, 7 in block 4, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000. Wiese RC Legacy LLC to Wayne and Denise Osterhaus. Part of section 31, Clatonia township. $0-$1,000.

Shirley L. Turner to Michael Harms. Lot 11 in block 27, original town of Beatrice. $68,000-$69,000.

Karen Parde to Steven Wahlstrom. Part of block 0, Christensons third addition of Beatrice. $72,000-$73,000.

Michael and Susan Schwartz, Lori Hespen to Peggy Sue Philippi. Part of lots, 7, 8 in block 4, Greens A.L resubdivision of Beatrice. $30,000-$31,000.

R&G Rentals LLC to Amy Bueling, Alaric M. Mountain. Part of lots 11, 12 in block 13, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Marcia L. Thies to JS Grill LLC Lot 25, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $94,000-$95,000.

Stephanie K. Keegan to James Kuhn. Lot 3 in block 4, second addition of South Beatrice. $103,000-$104,000.

Rhonda J. and Kevin R. Heier to Ronald S. March. Part of section 18, Liberty township. $319,000-$320,000.

Craig L. and Gina M. Stevens to Jennifer A. Lucas. Part of block 1, Kyles and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

PPYJJ LLC to Knight Rebels LLC. Part of section 27, Adams township $743,000-$744,000.

T&L LLC to Knight Rebels LLC. Part of section 27, Adams township $743,000-$744,000.

Eric D. Daharsh to Jeffrey A. and Amber A. Jackson. Lots 1, 2 and part of lot 3 in block 10, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $359,000-$360,000.

Schoens Investment Properties LLC to Kay J. Genrich. Part of lots 5-7, 9-10 in block 20, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $172,000-$173,000.

