At the Courthouse

Larry A. Weber, Wanda J. Pohlman, Vera M. Weber to Daniel Rose. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 21, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $43,000-$44,000.

Nathan A. and Mary A. Callam to Douglas C. and Robin L. Darling. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 19, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $146,000-$147,000.

Gene R. Griffeth to Scott and Leslie Lipskey. Part of lots 8-9 in block 11, Dwyers subdivision of Beatrice. $115,000-$116,000.

John P. Hartig to Derek Rule. Part of lots 9-12 in block 29, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $88,000-$89,000.

Dale and Debra Simmons, Nicholas D. and Candace Simmons to Bradley A. and Denise R. Behrends. Lot 1, Hubkas first addition of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

David and Katherine Verkler to William J. Coudeyras. Lots 8, 9 in block 4, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $177,000-$178,000.

Levi T. Bowman to Alex Anderson. Part of block E, Millards addition of Cortland. $197,000-$198,000.

John A. and Nicole D. Ideus to Nicholas D. Simmons. Part of section 8, Rockford township. $67,000-$68,000.

Martha Goossen to Gene D. and Frances M. Martin. Lot 17, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $210,000-$211,000.