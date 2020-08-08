At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Case N. McKan, 25, West Monroe, La., $125; Michelle L. Mayfield, 49, Beatrice, $75; Wyatt D. Saathoff, 16, Beatrice, $300; Patricia M. Damme, 58, Beatrice, $125; Bradley C. Bohlken, 50, Wymore, $75; Laura D. Burgess, 30, Burchard, $25; William C. Condon, 45, Lincoln, $75; Brian D. Cross, 33, Lincoln, $75; Jerrod D. Dorn, 32, Adams, $75; Brendan C. Flick, 19, Omaha, $200; Michael F. Harms, 68, Cortland, $75; David A. Hessheimer, 66, crete, $125; Jackie L. Klecan, 32, Beatrice, $75; Rene A. Monterroso, 40, Fairbury, $25; Juan Carlos Moronta Reyes, 22, Crete, $200; Bryce P. Parde, 21, Beatrice, $75; Marty C. Schmidt, 47, Grand Island, $25; Jaden M. Trosper, 18, Lincoln, $125; Andrew J. Voorhees, 30, Lincoln, $125; Chaz M. Wilgers, 18, Beatrice, $75; Dana L. Workman, 48, Beatrice, $125.
No operator’s license:
Rene A. Monterroso, 40, Fairbury, $75.
No valid registration:
Brock A. Ackerman, 31, Beatrice, $25.
Unlawful display of plates:
Brock A. Ackerman, 31, Beatrice, $50.
Following too close:
Allison N. Hoyt, 19, Beatrice, $50.
24 hour parking violation:
Zachary J. McLellan, 29, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Donald L. Massey, 41, 321 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Fishing without permit. No contest plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 13.
Zachery A. Bohlmeyer, 22, 1707 Ella St. First offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, refuse to submit to a pretest. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 8.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Careless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 1.
Sentencings
Dillion B. Dorothy, 22, 610 Paddock St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Kristina L. Few, 31, 606 S. Eighth St. $100 for no proof of insurance.
Stephanie R. May, 30, 610 Paddock St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Steven L. Abbott, 40, 220 S. 16th St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Lisa M. Shera, 41, 1550 N. Casa Grande Ave., Casa Grande, Ariz. $25 for unlawful entry without park permit.
Derrik A. Hurley, 33, 402 S. A St., Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension, $300 for possession of marijuana.
Sterling A. Johnson, 37, 823 N. Sixth St. $50 for disorderly conduct, $50 for resisting arrest, $50 for compliance with order.
Brandon A. Howe, 35, 1204 Ella St $75 for disorderly conduct.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. $100 for disturbing the peace.
Continued
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 33, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 10.
Trenton L. Sukovaty, 28, 172 County Road 2050, Crete. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Aug. 18.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 23, 204 Abbott St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, operating an ATV on a controlled roadway, stop sign violation. Continued to Aug. 11.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 23, 204 Abbott St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension, open container violation, possession of marijuana. Continued to Aug. 11.
Patrick J. Wahlstrom, 26, 118 W. Hoyt St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts third-degree assault of an officer or health care worker, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Sept. 8.
Eric J. Lewien, 27, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 11.
Devon M. Swoboda, 24, 805 N. Fourth St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Aug. 11.
Rhory M. Ivy, 38, 321 N. Graham St. First-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering with witness, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting, obstructing a peace officer, driving during revocation, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 21.
Daniel Fulton, 59, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Theft, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, second-degree trespassing. Continued to Aug. 18.
Robert M. Stefonovich, 58, 1515 Bell St. Disturbing the peace. Continued to Aug. 18.
Robert M. Stefonovich, 58, 1515 Bell St. third offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 18.
Mark L. Smith, 57, 209 E. Main St., Beloit, Kan. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 4.
Robert L. Watson, 53, 110 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 15.
Vincenzo M. D’Andrea, 46, 715 High St. Assault. Continued to Sept. 1.
Emma R. Johnson, 24, 601 N. 27th Circle, Beatrice. Second-degree trespassing, compliance with order, resisting arrest. Continued to Aug. 11.
Larry Ames, 1020 High St. Nuisance and weed control. Continued to Sept. 1.
Jamie D. Fortney, 37, 418 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, first offense driving under the influence of drugs, refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Aug. 27.
Bound
James L. Briggs, 32, 635 W. Court St. Burglary, robbery, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, child abuse. Bound to District Court Sept. 16.
District Court
Arraignments
Christopher A. McGraw, 26, 102 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, second-degree false imprisonment. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 7.
Sentencings
Rhory M. Ivy, 38, 321 N. Graham St. 74 days jail for theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000.
Destiny D. Burr, 22, 2959 Paddock Plaza, Omaha. One year prison for attempted conspiracy to commit a class 3 felony.
William C. Whitehouse, 39, 1603 Market St. 48 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
David L. Beetley, 59, 1710 H St., Fairbury. 60 months probation for protection order violation, stalking, second-degree trespassing, obstructing a police officer.
Russell A. Pacha, 59, 709 N. Fourth St. 25-30 years prison for possession of methamphetamine.
Continued
Christian M. Edmond, 21, 6533 Pinkney St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 12.
Tori L Schultz, 25, 1007 Fifth St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Disposition set for Sept. 2.
David D. Shepardson, 53, 712 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 2.
Adam S. Mason, 34, 908 Elk St. Theft valued at more than $5,000. Continued to Sept. 2.
Stacy L. Hormann, 45, 409 Broadway St., Marysville, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 3.
Toke T. Dekoning, 34, 740 Fourth St., Pawnee City. Possession of a controlled substance, expose child to methamphetamine. Continued to Sept. 16.
Cherish M. Lovell, 23, 910 W. I St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 16.
Trey S. Billesbach, 19, 1712 Ella St. Two counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Sept. 16.
Matthew E Lewis, 48, 819 D St., Lincoln. Protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 17.
Tiannie D. Alexander, 26, 2414 Harland St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 8.
Divorces
Cheryl L. Hadley, 56, Adams from Julie K. McKeever, 57, Adams. Married September 2016.
Jane E. Mallam, 68, Wymore from Lawrence C. Mallam, 71, Wymore. Married August 1969.
Transfers
Daniel L. Dreesen to Kathryn Niemier. Part of lots 17, 18, Pioneer Acres development of section 26, Blakely township. $14,000-$15,000.
Lloyd E. and Lori A. Mueller to Steven Trefethen and Alana Wallace. Part of section 20, Nemaha township. $324,000-$325,000.
Vickie S. and Jeff J. Sutter to Bruce An and Sandra Freese. Lots 1-3 in block 34, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $389,000-$399,000.
Gyra L. Dienstbier, Eddie D. Lytle to Timothy D. and Tanya Good. Part of lots 9, 10 in block 9, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $147,000-$148,000.
Redwood Street Properties LLC to Merlyn Properties LLC Lots 1-3, Air Park South addition of Beatrice, Lots 1-5, 19-20 in block 1, Mobile Home Plaza of Beatrice, lots 2-12 in block 2, Mobile Home Plaza of Beatrice, Lots 1-2 in block 3, Mobile Home Plaza of Beatrice. $134,000-$135,000.
Larry A. Weber, Wanda J. Pohlman, Vera M. Weber to Daniel Rose. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 21, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $43,000-$44,000.
Nathan A. and Mary A. Callam to Douglas C. and Robin L. Darling. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 19, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $146,000-$147,000.
Gene R. Griffeth to Scott and Leslie Lipskey. Part of lots 8-9 in block 11, Dwyers subdivision of Beatrice. $115,000-$116,000.
John P. Hartig to Derek Rule. Part of lots 9-12 in block 29, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $88,000-$89,000.
Dale and Debra Simmons, Nicholas D. and Candace Simmons to Bradley A. and Denise R. Behrends. Lot 1, Hubkas first addition of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.
David and Katherine Verkler to William J. Coudeyras. Lots 8, 9 in block 4, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $177,000-$178,000.
Levi T. Bowman to Alex Anderson. Part of block E, Millards addition of Cortland. $197,000-$198,000.
John A. and Nicole D. Ideus to Nicholas D. Simmons. Part of section 8, Rockford township. $67,000-$68,000.
Martha Goossen to Gene D. and Frances M. Martin. Lot 17, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $210,000-$211,000.
Odell Housing Group LLC to Josie Vitosh. Lot 5 in block 5, second addition to Odell. $28,000-$29,000.
James R. Hadorn and Larry J. Hadorn to Maria Sambrano. Lots 5-6 in block 7, Scheve addition of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.
Daren P. and Hannah Habig to Matthew W. and Stephanie A. Ossowski. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 7, first addition of Odell. $71,000-$72,000.
Anna A. and Paul W. Cunningham to Erin King and Meagan Kanouff. Lot 4 and part of lots 3, 5 in block 2, original town of Beatrice. $128,000-$129,000.
Heath A. and Brittny Stewart to Tyler and Lindsey Clabaugh. Lot 5, Kisling addition A replan of Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $294,000-$295,000.
Shelli K. Buhr to Douglas Meyers. Lot 3, DeBoer house addition to Cortland. $309,000-$310,000.
