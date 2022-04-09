At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Caleb A. Hooks, 20, Fritch, Texas, $200; Kyle A. Spitsnogle, 19, Odell, $75; Jeff VanWinkle, 60, Beatrice, $200; Madeline B. Swanson, 18, Odell, $75; Michael A. Grover, 25, Beatrice, $125.

Stop sign violation:

Cesar A. Martinez, 27, Beatrice, $75.

No operator’s license:

Jeff VanWinkle, 60, Beatrice, $75.

24 hour parking ban:

Nathalie S. Feagley, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Michael A. Brooks, 29, 1002 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 16.

Chad L. Dorn, 48, 905 N. 12th St. Protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 16.

Derek W. Hansher, 38, 9108 W. Juniper Road. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, speeding, possession of marijuana. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 3.

Matthew S. Brommer, 32, 708 Lincoln St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 10.

Jessica L. Brown, 42, 202 W. Fillmore Ave., DeWitt. First offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 17.

William R. Bramlage Jr., 75. Theft of services. No contest plea entered.

Corey Jones, 50, 1415 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 24.

Sentencings

Dylan W. Stevens, 26, 60648 E. Highway 70, Bokchito, Okla. $100 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Durrant Alexander, 31, 7900 Sycamore Drive, Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.

Elvis A. Carbaugh, 50, 1217 Sixth St., Fairbury. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.

Michael N. Knoop, 54, 2775 Upland Road, Hollenberg, Kan. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to April 26.

Richard E. Bramlage, 73, 1605 Elm St. $25 for theft of services.

Nina R. Jones, 36, 250 N. Walnut St., Clatonia. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked for six month for first offense DUI.

Ryan D. Zahm, 50, 1518 Market St. $100 for intimidation by phone call.

James A. Hansen, 65, 2409 Winding Way, Lincoln. $25 for failure to appear.

Dismissed

Richard E. Bramlage, 73, 1605 Elm St. Second-degree trespassing. Dismissed with prejudice.

Richard E. Bramlage, 73, 1605 Elm St. Second-degree trespassing. Dismissed with prejudice.

William R. Bramlage Jr., 75. Second-degree trespassing. Dismissed with prejudice.

James A. Hansen, 65, 2409 Winding Way, Lincoln. Unlawful acts related to drugs. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

James M. Evans, 43, 1005 Fifth St. Driving while revoked, obstructing a peace officer, habitual criminal. Continued to May 2.

Leon J. Peterson, 59, 240 S. 16th St. Abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to April 26.

Kenneth D. Oakes, 47, 1717 S. Fifth Ave. Driving during revocation. Continued to May 3.

Angel J. Wichman, 18, 1715 Arbor St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to May 10.

Katlyn M. Forney, 19, 408 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of marijuana. Continued to April 1.

Trenton J. Cooper, 28, 741 Lake Shore Drive, Lincoln. Second offense DUI. Continued to May 2.

William H. WIlson, 32, 715 Ella St. Burglary, possession of a controlled substance, theft $500-$1,500. Continued to April 7.

Andrew S. White, 35, 515 N. 13th St. Second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief. Continued to May 2.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. Minor in possession, contributing to the delinquency of a child, no proof of insurance, no license on person, zero tolerance violation, possession of marijuana, failure to deliver title, open container violation. Continued to May 3.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. Minor in possession, first offense DUI. Continued to May 3.

Michael Deutsch Sr., 42, 800 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts third-degree assault. Continued to May 3.

Curt J. Hagerman, 42, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Third-offense refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to May 17.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Fugitive from justice. Continued to April 19.

Mark E. Polson, 41, 1301 Jackson St. Theft by deception $5,000 or more. Continued to May 24.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 26.

Garth Ruh, 59, 106 Second Ave., Virginia. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to May 27.

Elizabeth A. Skoog, 31, 921 Herbert St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 27.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI. Continued to May 13.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, theft $0-$500, theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to April 19.

Nicholas J. Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Two counts third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Continued to April 28.

Donn R. Powell, 57, 1260 Tangelwood Drove, Greenwood, Ind. Driving under the influence. Continued to May 19.

Ryan Holtsclaw, 43, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 24.

Michael D. Green, 53, 501 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 23.

Kasey A. Jacobsen, 55, 717 N. Ninth St. Three counts distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to June 3.

Robert S. Hillard, 50, 207 Old Dirt St., Lewiston. Driving during revocation no proof of insurance, no valid registration, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership, improper vehice lighting, driving during revocation. Continued to May 24.

Bound

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 44, 1109 Market St. Two counts terroristic threats. Bound to District Court May 19.

William H. Wilson, 32, 715 Ella St. Burglary, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 18.

Sue A. Buchheimer, 36, 715 Ella St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Bound to District Court May 18.

James A. Bender, 50, 710 Lincoln St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, habitual criminals. Bound to District Court May 18.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. Driving while revoked. Bound to District Court May 18.

District Court

Arraignments

Marcus A Harless, 19, 715 N. 10th St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 25.

Craig A Dorn, 49, 3479 Hoyt Road. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 19.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 39, 202 Pribram St., Prague. Reckless driving, two counts disturbing the peace. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.

Sentencings

Christopher A. Bogus, 38, 403 Leslie St., Barneston. 24 months probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

Jeffrey Jueneman, 34704 W. H St., Wymore. 60 months probation, 15 year license revocation, 90 days jail for fourth offense DUI.

Amanda M. Teixeira, 38, 710 Fulton St., Falls City. Two years prison, 12 months post-release supervision for possession of a controlled substance.

Tee J Cheramie, 38, Omaha. 147 days jail for Sex Offender Registration Act Violation.

Continued

Edward L. Findlay, 65, 62939 715th Road. Table Rock. Possession of burglar’s tools. Continued to April 20.

Milo C. Leslie, 26, 909 N. Sixth St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to April 20.

David E. Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Refuse to submit to a test. Continued to April 21.

Dakota D. Erks, 21, 316 Cheyenne Drive. Possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to April 21.

Jared A. Eppens, 34, 240 S. 16th St. Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman. Continued to April 21.

Jared A. Eppens, 34. Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Continued to April 21.

James D. Lange Jr., 38, 1601 S. Fourth St. Burglary. Continued to April 21.

Raheem S. Howard, 27, 2467 Nebraska St., Blair. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$,000, two counts criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, false reporting, habitual criminal. Continued to April 21.

Jeremy P. Doss, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Hearing set for April 25.

Mindy Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for May 4.

Christian T. Heil, 22,2820 Fletcher Ave., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension, acts declared unlawful, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 18.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. Fourth offense DUI. Continued to May 18.

Jerry J. Barnes, 49, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 19.

Craig A. Dorn, 49, 3479 Hoyt Road. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 19.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 19.

Timothy S. Benson II, 28, 13699 Highway 8, Wymore. Fifth offense DUI, driving under suspension, reckless driving. Continued to May 19.

Felicia M. Ramirez, 34, 915 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to May 19.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 19.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. First-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, strangulation. Continued to May 19.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 19.

Ryan A. Zurcher, 26, 724 W. Ash St., Wilber. Two counts driving while revoked. Hearing set for June 2.

Eric E. Ault, 42, 1109 Court St. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to July 13.

Amber L. Hernandez, 43, 710 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued To July 13.

Marriage Licenses

Thomas E. Tracy Jr., 50, Virginia to Carla Tracy, 54, Virginia.

Divorces

Justice J. Wener, 26, Beatrice from Joshua R. Werner, 28, Beatrice. Married November 2014.

Amelia L. Klein, 26, Beatrice from Johnathan F. Klein, 26, Lincoln.

Transfers

Steven R. and Shelly F. Crosier, Walter Lange to Larry and Elaine Frerichs. Part of section 22, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $1,413,000-$1,414,000.

Lisa Dorn, Loren R. Evers to David P. and Pamela Hellige. Lot 4 Flowing Springs tenth addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.

Anita Ullsperger to Sheila Murphy. Lot 3 in block W, Mortons Acres of Beatrice. $144,000-$145,000.

Lonnie Priefert to Anita Ullsperger, Bryan Steinkamp. Lot 2 in block 2, Cherry Hills addition of Beatrice. $226,000-$227,000.

James L. Wells to Jennifer S. Brown. Lot 16 and part of lot 15 in block 3, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Matthew D. Faulder to Jacob N. Messer. Part of section 31, Midland township. $51,000-$52,000.

Darrell L. and Linda D. Buhr to Brett and Sherri Stanley. Lot 8 and part of lot 9 in block 3, Sumpters addition of Adams. $99,000-$100,000.

Margaret A. and Allan Foodman to Mary E. Scheve. Part of section 19, Blakely township. $856,000-$857,000.

Jim Boosinger, Vernon F. Boosinger to Abundance Real Estate. Lot 9 in block 30, original town of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.

Bobby James Jr., Kenneth E. James, Bob G. and June E. James to Anthony Boltz II and Melinda Boltz. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 31, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $166,000-$167,000.

Kevin S. and Laurel L. Johnson to Equity Trust Company, Jeffrey Cullison Sr. Part of lots 4-8 in block 1, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $212,000-$213,000.

Roger and Linda Jurgens to Brandon Coffman. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 5, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $61,000-$62,000.

Clifford and Harrietta L. Reynolds to Lynettte S. Jurgens. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 9, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $250,000-$251,000.

BCC Holdings Inc. to Betty Boyko. Lot 14 in block 2, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $270,000-$271,000.

