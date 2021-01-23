At the Courthouse

Nathanuel H. Workman, 36, 1701 1st Ave., Nebraska City. Two years probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Nathanuel H. Workman, 36, 1701 1st Ave., Nebraska City. Two years probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Nathanuel H. Workman, 36, 1701 1st Ave., Nebraska City. Two years probation for negligent child abuse.

Robert L Clayton, 66, 823 Elk St. 36 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance.

William F Rasp, 55, 1405 C St., Lincoln. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Devon J Cooper, 31, 301 First St., Humboldt. Two years prison consecutive for each of two counts possession of a controlled substance.

Continued

Jovan A. Miranda, 24, 709 W. Third Ave., Bellevue. Theft by receiving stolen property, two counts attempt of a class 2 felony, third-degree assault of an officer, obstructing government operations. Continued to Feb. 3.

Nicholas Williams, 39, 7308 South Seventh St., LaVista. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence. Continued to Feb. 3.