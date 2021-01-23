At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Jonathan D. Rotherham, 47, Lincoln, $200; Addison R. Heidemann, 18, Diller, $125.
No seat belt:
Jacob A. Bishop, 17, Beatrice, $25.
No child restraint:
David A. Stewart, 32, Beatrice, $25.
No operator’s license:
Kellene E. Polson, 64, Fairbury, $75.
No valid registration:
Jacob A. Bishop, 17, Beatrice, $25; Levi J. Fralin, 40, Wymore, $25.
Negligent driving:
Joshua R. Wilcox, 32, Beatrice, $40.
Arraignments
Eric W. Taylor, 44, 1216 S. Sixth St. Stalking. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 2.
Tanner J. Whitton, 25, 829 A St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension, speeding. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 23.
David L. Ebke, 58, 720 J St., Fairbury. Driving during revocation, speeding. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Feb. 9.
Julius K. Bruner, 29, 501 First St., Barneston. Third-degree domestic assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 16.
Jessie J. Probst, 39, 1013 Parkside Lane. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 9.
Dylan M. Pohlman, 28, 1429 N. 19th St. Two counts attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 25.
Sentencings
Bailey D. Pella, 19, 1320 High St. Seven days jail, $500, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 19, 408 S. 11th St. $100 for driving under suspension, $100 for careless driving, $25 for failure to appear.
Terence L. Franzen Jr., 20, 617 Paddock St. $100, license revoked for one year for driving under suspension.
Dismissed
Allen R. Rummell, 34, 7800 W. Roca Road, Martell. No proof of insurance. Dismissed without prejudice.
Eric W. Taylor, 44, 1216 S. Sixth St. Terroristic threats, habitual criminal. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Assault. Continued to Feb. 2.
Heather L. Lucas, 35, 1024 ½ Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 2.
Dalerie F. Parde, 33, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 26.
Ryan E. Peden, 24, 212 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 2.
Roy W. Schroeder, 54, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to Jan. 26.
David J. Urban, 34, 730 C St., Lincoln. Strangulation, obstructing government operations. Continued to Feb. 2.
David J. Urban, 34, 730 C St., Lincoln. Protection order violation. Continued to Feb. 2.
David P. Warren, 36, 1701 Fifth Corso, Nebraska City. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Feb. 2.
Sonnie R. Marshall, 29, 1222 Ella St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 23.
Dalton J. Parde, 20, 4605 Stockwell St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 23.
Brandon J. Long, 25, 1008 N. 12th St. Second-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony. Continued to Feb. 5.
Michael T. Walton, 37, 415 Russel St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 9.
Michael J. Walton, 37, 3210 Serenity Circle, Lincoln. Driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 9.
Tony L. Oltman, 37, 1811 Carlyle St. Third offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 29.
Delani C. Lunsford, 22, 1615 Union Ave. Open container violation. Continued to Feb. 2.
Librado L. Lopez III, 37, 5844 S. 28th Road, Cortland. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 2.
Krista Redfield, 33, 1214 S. 15th St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Feb. 5.
Debra L. Zabokrtsky, 56, 305 Lincoln St., Cortland. Two counts negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 26.
Shelby C. Mullen, 18, 5301 Blueberry Court, Lincoln. Minor in possession. Continued to Feb. 2.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 144 Carlyle St. Contributing to the delinquency of a child, procuring alcohol for a minor. Continued to Feb. 2.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 144 Carlyle St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 2.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 144 Carlyle St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Feb. 2.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 144 Carlyle St. Shoplifting, minor in possession. Continued to Feb. 2.
Tiffanie J. Fentres, 23, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Feb. 2.
Shad S. Lewis, 42, 418 Wiebe St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 4.
Delani C. Lunsford, 22, 1615 Union St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 11.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 1.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 1.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 5.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Feb. 5.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 9.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Two counts third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Feb. 5.
Daniel L. Hile II, 50, 802 E. First St., Wilber. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, habitual criminal. Continued to Feb. 26.
Matthew T. Moll, 34, 1009 Second St. First offense DUI, improper turn. Continued to March 1.
District Court
Arraignments
Travis J Gilbert, 36, 115 N. Main St., Fairview, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Not guilty plea entered.
Christian M. Edmond, 21,6533 Pinkey St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession. Guilty plea entered. Accepted to Drug Court program.
Dawn M. Gucciardo, 64, 823 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered.
Sentencings
Adam S. Mason, 35, 908 Elk St. 60 months probation for five counts theft by deception.
Gary A Ingrao, 40, 1019 A St., Fairbury. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan S Vanwey, 29, 1016 Bell St. 36 months probation for attempted failure to report.
Nathanuel H. Workman, 36, 1701 1st Ave., Nebraska City. Two years probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Nathanuel H. Workman, 36, 1701 1st Ave., Nebraska City. Two years probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Nathanuel H. Workman, 36, 1701 1st Ave., Nebraska City. Two years probation for negligent child abuse.
Robert L Clayton, 66, 823 Elk St. 36 months probation for distribution of a controlled substance.
William F Rasp, 55, 1405 C St., Lincoln. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Devon J Cooper, 31, 301 First St., Humboldt. Two years prison consecutive for each of two counts possession of a controlled substance.
Continued
Jovan A. Miranda, 24, 709 W. Third Ave., Bellevue. Theft by receiving stolen property, two counts attempt of a class 2 felony, third-degree assault of an officer, obstructing government operations. Continued to Feb. 3.
Nicholas Williams, 39, 7308 South Seventh St., LaVista. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence. Continued to Feb. 3.
Jaime L. Harvey, 36, 1406 N. 11th St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, No valid registration. Continued to Feb. 4.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 921 Herbert St. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, resisting arrest, obstructing a peace officer, tampering with evidence, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 4.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 4.
Deina D. Mayhew, 38, 921 Herbert St. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Feb. 4.
Sharla R Steelman, 27, 302 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 17.
Dawn Meyer, 35, 918 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 17.
Jerome S. Beck, 38, Possession of a controlled substance, accessory to a felony, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Feb. 17.
Tyler W. Eggert, 37, 1506 Bell St. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school. Continued to Feb. 17.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 316 Cheyenne Drive. Possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Feb. 17.
Paul D Evans-Harris, 30, 436 N.W. 16th St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, narcotics act violation, driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 17.
Jerrod N. Hamm, 32, 812 Elk St. DUI causing injury. Continued to Feb. 17.
Wayne A Saul Jr., 46, 1301 Lincoln St. Driving while revoked, habitual criminal. Continued to Feb. 18.
Jesse L. Henry, 40, 522 W. Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 18.
Chase N. Lyons, 21, 1414 Carlyle St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 18.
Bobbi Orullian, 28, 1632 N. 210 E. Tooele, Utah. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 18.
Dakota B. Saul, 26, 212 N. Sixth St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to Feb. 18.
Patrick J. Wahlstrom, 27, Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts assault on an officer, obstructing police. Continued to Feb. 18.
James L. Lopez, 22, 402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, reckless driving, Driving under suspension. Continued to March 3.
James L. Lopez, 22, 402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Burglary. Continued to March 3.
Marriage Licenses
Thomas E. Rickley, 23, Odell to Shelby M. Blecha, 25, Odell.
Ted J. Huls, 37, Blue Springs to Akmej Lokot, 28, Blue Springs.
Divorces
Ra’von M. Shepardson, 29, Wymore from Josh D. Shepardson, 31, Wymore. Married August 2014.
Transfers
Remmers Farms Inc to Alan W. and Sheryl A. Wiese. Part of section 35, Filley township. $700,000-$701,000.
Dean A. Schoneweis to Dylan D. Schoneweis, Logan T. Schoneweis. Part of section 10, Hooker township. $125,000-$126,000.
Clyde J. and Cheryl A. King to Brayden Murrison. Part of lot 11, Pioneer Acres of section 26, Blakely township. $139,000-$140,000.
Teresa K. Goetz, Robert L. Salts to Jeffrey L. Salts Jr., Janey E. Salts. Lots 5, 6 in block 19, Glenover of Beatrice. $32,000-$33,000.