At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

SpeedingTaylor M. Shinn, 29, Alexandria, $125; Korey Theye, 19, Odell, $75; Vicki M. Volquardsen, 67, Norfolk, $75; Tanner Wood, 24, Lincoln, $125; Cody A. Rumbaugh, 23, Plymouth, $75; Matthew D. Cissna, 39, Lincoln, $75; Steven R. Hoak Jr., 28, Adams, $75; Rossana Valdez Sanchez, 49, Beatrice, $25.

No valid registrationKy’ara Williams, 32, Beatrice, $25; Ryan D. Clause, 27, Plymouth, $25; Alicia M. Pralle, 22, Beatrice, $25.

Fictitious platesDavid A. Stewart, 35, Beatrice, $50.

ArraignmentsRyan R. Hunt, 22, 287 S. 120th Road. Reckless driving. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.

SentencingsLizet C. Morales, 24, 718 W. Mary St. Two days jail for disturbing the peace.

Kesha E. Santero, 32, 135 N. Vermont St., Cortland. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Mozell Richardson, 52, 1800 Scott St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked for six months for first offense DUI.

Tyler J. Dixon, 22, 622 Bell St. $100 for driving under suspension.

You Bah, 46, 635 W. B St., Lincoln. $200 for hunting or fishing without permit.

ContinuedIvan D. Torres, 21, 2914 Halifax Drive, Bellevue. Aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, aiding and abetting a class 3 felony, three counts criminal mischief $0-$500, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, criminal mischief over $5,000, unauthorized graffiti. Continued to Dec. 19.

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 609 N. 12th St. Attempted burglary. Continued to Jan. 3.

Joshua T. Felipe-Toribio, 41, 738 W. Mary St. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 19.

Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 29, 122 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension, no registration, speeding. Continued to Dec. 19.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to Dec. 1.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Dec. 1.

Dillion Z. Pitts, 25, 1200 Grant St. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 22.

Steven L. Cline, 31, 521 W. D St., Wymore. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 6.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 37, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center line. Continued to Dec. 19.

Greg S. Spilker, 59, 3597 W. Cherry Road, Pickrell. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 9.

Jay A. Shew, 55, 8633 Lincoln St., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Continued to March 30.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal contempt, shoplifting. Continued to Dec. 1.

Edgar M. Alonzo, 32, 300 N. Linden Ave., Davenport. Driving while revoked, no valid registration, illegal U turn. Continued to Dec. 19.

James Eggert, 61, 3721 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 3.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 34, 1617 Court St. Two counts driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Jan. 3.

Tammy S. Wicklander, 58, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 13.

Bruce L. Harder, 60, 1612 Country Club Lane. Driving during revocation, no registration in vehicle. Continued to Jan. 3.

Bruce L. Harder, 60, 1612 Country Club Lane. Second offense DUI, driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 3.

Bruce L. Harder, 60, 1612 Country Club Lane. Second offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 3.

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville. Carrying a concealed weapon, failure to deliver title. Continued to Dec. 6.

John R. Meyer, 41, 303 S. 14th St., Sabetha, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 6.

Michael J. Carlin, 37, 4505 Nicholes St., Raymond. First offense DUI, wrong way on one way. Continued to Nov. 29.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 13.

Lindsay A. Ellis, 39, 1419 Grant St. Theft by deception $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Dec. 20.

Tayha C. Eppens, 19, 106 S. Sumner St. Two counts third-degree assault, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 3.

Tayha C. Eppens, 19, 106 S. Sumner St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Jan. 3.

BoundCassandra L. Lovgren, 25, 6231 S. 28th St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money. Bound to District Court Jan. 4.

Christopher A. Haynes, 40, 1823 May St. Third offense shoplifting. Bound to District Court Jan. 4.

Transfers

Michelle McLellan and Dennis Stege to Sharon Fischer. Lot 11 in block 78, original town of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.

Catherine Delaine to Robert Linden. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 15, Smith Bros addition of Beatrice. $77,000-$78,000.

Paul Kimmerling, Max Kimmerling to Paul and Cheryl Kimmerling. Part of section 10, Midland township. $121,000-$122,000.

Teresa K. Larkin to John L. Mick. Lot 4 in block 2, Kyle and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Keelie and Duane Dike to Maleah N. Butler. Lot 7 in block 88, original town of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.

Kenneth and Roxanne Timms to North Ridge Builders LLC. lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 10, Sumpters addition of Adams. $59,000-$60,000.

John Matthews to Nicole Wagner, Nick Doeden. Part of section 16, Hanover township. $389,000-$390,000.

Liliana Shannon to Racho Property Management LLC. Part of lots 8, 9 in block 12, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $75,000-$76,000.

Arturo and Karina Ojeda to Robert L. and Dawn Philippi. Part of lot 9, first addition of Beatrice. $83,000-$84,000.

Kimbery and Billie Little to Greg Guenther. Lots 3, 4 in block 2, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $4,000-$5,000.

Michelle Fischer to Greg Guenther. Lots 3, 4 in block 2, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $4,000-$5,000.

Nicholas J. and Heather C. Parde to John Woodyard. Lot 10 in block 18, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $19,000-$20,000.

Marvin L. and Clara L. Vrtiska to Kelly Garcia. Lots 11, 12 in block 10, Hoags addition of Wymore. $7,000-$8,000.

Lisa and Robert Wiegand to David and Deziree Bredemeier. Part of section 15, Filley township. $349,000-$350,000.

George and Nancy Thompson to Adam and Sonia Kranz. Part of lot 18, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $128,000-$129,000.

Glen Weichel, Marjorie Weichel, Weichel Family to Dawn Fulton. Part of lots 1-3 in block 15, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $198,000-$199,000.

Murray Custom Homes LLC to Heath and Brittny Stewart. Lot 4, Whispering Pines Estates second subdivision of section 15, Riverside township. $1, 154,000-$1,155,000.