At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Heather M. Thompson, 51, DeWitt, $25; Troy L. Smith, 32, Lincoln, $125; Davina R. Sinclair, 20, Beatrice, $200; Nathan N. Roesler, 40, Crete, $125.

Stop sign violation

Jorge L. Alarcon Guevara, 35, DeWitt, $75; Hannah D. Stedman, 16, Pickrell, $75.

No valid registration

David L. Britton, 40, Beatrice, $25; Joshua L. Riekenberg, 29, Lincoln, $25; Jason R. Dembowski, 22, Omaha, $25.

Failure to yield

Roy R. Pump, 44, Lincoln, $25; Anthony A. Auman, 44, Beatrice, $25.

Engine braking violation

Albert G. Bean, 53, Campbell, $40.

CMV load securement

Seth C. Bauman, 32, Lincoln, $100.

CMV brake

Seth C. Bauman, 32, Lincoln, $50.

CMV tire

Seth C. Bauman, 32, Lincoln, $50.

Exceed width limit

Seth C. Bauman, 32, Lincoln, $35.

Arraignments

Zachary D. Yelkin, 36, 9764 Willow Cove Lane, Firth. Second-offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 19.

Madison Vetch, 24, 1615 N. 19th St. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 28.

Christina Henthorne, 45, 605 S. 14th St. Attempt of a class 4 misdemeanor, possession of marijuana. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 2.

Sentencings

Michael S. Abbott, 21, 447 Seventh St., Adams. $150 for disturbing the peace.

Derek B. Walton, 35, Beatrice. 120 days jail for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Joni L. Waltke, 44, 310 S. 23rd St. Two days jail for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

James R. Cramer, 37, 419 S. Ninth St. $100 for urinating in public.

Brandon M. Vicars, 28, 1430 N. Ninth St. $250 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Dillion Z. Pitts, 24, 1200 Grant St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Continued

Curt J. Hagerman, 42, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Third-offense refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to March 31.

Corey M. Glassinger, 45, 323 N. 12th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 6.

Rhory M. Ivy, 39, 813 N. 13th St. Burglary. Continued to March 22.

David Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, habitual criminal. Continued to March 18.

David Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, third-degree assault. Continued to March 18.

David Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Burglary, theft $500-$1,500, second-degree trespassing. Continued to March 18.

Mark E. Polson, 41, 1301 Jackson St. Theft by deception over $5,000. Continued to April 7.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Fugitive from justice. Continued to April 7.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. False reporting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 7.

Shea M. Nelson, 23, 2020 J St., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Continued to March 28.

Christopher A. Wieskamp, 42, 515 N. Ninth St. First-degree forgery. Continued to March 22.

Preston D. Jurgens, 25, 221 S. 21st St. First offense DUI, improper turn. Continued to March 28.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 37, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to April 14.

Ronnie R. Rainey Jr., 27, 306 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Continued to March 24.

Sue A. Buchheimer, 36, 715 Ella St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft by receiving stolen property $500-$1,500. Continued to March 24.

Neely A. Flores, 42, 1800 Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 24.

Jeffrey D. Culp, 51, 1391 196th St., Seward. Two counts harassment protection order violation. Continued to April 28.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 44253 Highway 77, Wymore. Burglary, second-degree trespassing, theft. Continued to March 24.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 44253 Highway 77, Wymore. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to March 24.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 E. Court St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 7.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to March 22.

Aaron J. Burr, 41, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Shoplifting, open container violation. Continued to March 24.

Robert S. Hillard, 50, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Two counts driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no registration, no proof of internship. Improper vehicle lighting. Continued to April 7.

Jennifer Schumacher, 36, 4106 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 5.

Kathryn A. Ault, 36, 1109 Court St. Dog at large. Continued to April 8.

Sergio Mendoza, 27, 1325 Market St. Protection order violation. Continued to March 29.

Raymond Stewart Jr., 48, 1519 Grant St. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to April 7.

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 609 N. 12th St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft $500-$1,500, second-degree trespassing. Continued to March 22.

Jesse R. Durflinger, 31, 408 Taylor St., Alexandria. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 5.

Kilynn Riekenberg, 20, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding. Continued to April 12.

Marriage Licenses

Oran C. McMurray IV, 29, Blue Springs to Shelby R. Smith, 23, Blue Springs.

Melvin S. Solin, 67, Cortland to Connie R. Gates, 56, Cortland.

Donald A. Ferneding, 69, Beatrice to Elizabeth L. Shotkoski-Jurgens, 62, Blue Springs.

Quentin E. Jacobsen, 37, Beatrice to Ashley L. Kimmen, 37, Beatrice.

Lewis H. Henderson, 58, Beatrice to Carol S Parrish, 78, Beatrice.

Joseph L. Nitzel, 39, Beatrice to Brittney D. Rogers, 33, Beatrice.

Darren J. Schmitz, 34, Beatrice to Misty L. Snyder, 33, Beatrice.

John R Beaner, 28, Beatrice to Mariah B. Hillard, 23, Beatrice.

Loren J. Clemens, 41, Wymore to Amanda G. Bensch, 39, Beatrice.

Evan D. Hirschler, 19, Jansen to Jacklyn F. George, 19, Western.

Lorenz T. Trauernicht, 83, Pickrell to Viola A. Johnsen, 80, Beatrice.

James B. Schultheiss, 61, Pawnee City to Julie A. Boswell, 60, Pawnee City.

Transfers

Roger L. and Linda L. Jurgens to Abundance Real Estate LLC. Lot 4 and part of lot 3, Hammonds subdivision of Beatrice. $27,000-$28,000.

Real Growth LLC to Sparrow and Joey L. Meyer. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 5, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $111,000-$112,000.

Franklin W. Rash to M&C Ventures LLC. Lot 6, Crest addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Robert J. and CHeryl L. Sargent to DBG Investments LLC. Lot 11 in block 80, original town of Beatrice. $84,000-$85,000.

Elmer and Kelley Hanover to Lanette Klostermeier. Lots 7, 8 in block 3, original town of Cortland. $270,000-$271,000.

Kevin J. and Melissa D. Janssen to Jace and Abbie Grabouski, Kevin D. Schimke. Lots 10-12 in block 34, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $414,000-$415,000.

Virgil Jobman, Paul Jobman, Nadine Hibbert, Russell Jobman, Karen Jobman, Jobman Family to Justin L. and Heather S. Hippen. Part of sections 2-4, Rockford township. $1,749,000-$1,750,000.

Beatrice GMC LLC to Trent A. Hydro. Lots 1, 2 in block 14, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $37,000-$38,000.

Beatrice GMC LLC to Robert Barnes. Lot 4 in block 3, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $131,000-$132,000.

Ryan P. and Brandee J. Norris to Twin Rivers Chrysler Jeep Dodge. Part of lots 12, 13 in block 8, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

Danny Delong to Neal and Kimberly Ostermann. Part of lots 8, 9 in block 12, Fairveiw addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

Julie A. Belding to Aaron L. and Holly M. Folkerts. Lot 5, Whispering Pines estates second subdivision of section 15, Riverside township. $47,000-$48,000.

Shannon R. and Shane Wilson to G&R Investment Group. Lot 3 in block 16, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $72,000-$73,000.

L&C Rentals LLC to ALBH LLC. Part of lots 1-3 in block 15, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.

Sharon M. Martin, Barry W. Martin to Michael T. and Traci J. Baehr. Part of section 5, Sherman township. $239,000-$240,000.

Veronica Mayoleth, Adam Cloyd to VMAC Rentals LLC. Lot 8 in block 24, Wymores addition of Wymore. $18,000-$19,000.

Aaron W. and Lisa S. Schultis to Matthew and Catherine Walgren. Part of lots 7-9 in block 10, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $117,000-$118,000.

Dennis J. Janecek, Dylan Siebrass to Cowell Investments LLC. lots 8, 9 and part of lot 10 in block F, Steinmeyers second addition of Clatonia. $53,000-$54,000.

Priscilla Mora to Anastasia N. Barker, Kyle D. Wienke. Part of block 1, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

