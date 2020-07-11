At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Gregory L. Schwaninger, 63, Hallam, $200; Brian L. McLaughlin, 61, Wymore, $125; Christina M. Trusow, 25, Eagle, $125; Cade Haugsness, 19, Beatrice, $75; Sean R. Kasada, 19, Omaha, $200; Ignacio Morell Gamboa, 24, Lincoln, $200; Brody M.L. Phillipson, 19, Omaha, $200; Kathi G. Schipper, 65, Omaha, $75; Anthony T. Vculek, 59, Endicott, $25.
Careless driving:
Cade Haugsness, 19, Beatrice, $100.
No seat belt:
James J. Corkery Sr., 49, Beatrice, $25.
CMV marking:
James J. Corkery Sr., 49, Beatrice, $50; Jayson W. Willis, 45, Breckenridge, Texas, $50.
CMV brake:
Jayson W. Willis, 45, Breckenridge, Texas, $50.
CMV load securement:
Jayson W. Willis, 45, Breckenridge, Texas, $100.
CMV lights:
Jayson W. Willis, 45, Breckenridge, Texas, $25.
Reciprocity intra-business:
Jayson W. Willis, 45, Breckenridge, Texas, $50.
Sentencings
Taylor A. Smith, 29, 1115 N. 17th St. Five days jail for driving under suspension.
Austin L. Schultz, 23, 108 E. L St., Wymore. $75 for failure to appear.
Brooklyn K. Blessing, 27, 419 Perry St., Odell. $50 for open container violation.
Shea M. Nelson, 22, 635 Garden St. $50 for criminal mischief.
Viincent D. Moreno, 47, 301 Third St., Virginia. $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia, $75 for no operator’s license, $25 for unlawful park entry.
Crystal L. Houseman, 36, 1615 Grant St. $50 for open container violation.
Veronica Mayoleth, 28, 104 N. Ninth St., Wymore. $25 for unlawful park entry.
Dylan L. Roof, 27, 416 N. Main St., Wilber. $100 for leaving the scene of an accident, $100 for no proof of insurance.
Dismissed
Austin L. Schultz, 23, 108 E. L St., Wymore. Second degree trespassing. Dismissed without prejudice.
Dylan L. Roof, 27, 416 N. Main St., Wilber. Protection order violation. Dismissed wit prejudice.
Continued
Jordan R. Kuhn, 23, 204 Abbott St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, operating an ATV on a highway, stop sign violation. Continued to Aug. 3.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 23, 204 Abbott St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension, open container violation, possession of marijuana. Continued to Aug. 3.
Trevor L. Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. First-degree sexual assault. Bound to District Court Aug. 12.
Jerry D. Alm, 39, 738 Maple St., Adams. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to July 20.
Sandra K. Fedde, 46, 1002 Grant St. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 3.
Trenton L. Sukovaty, 28, 172 County Road 2050, Crete. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to July 13.
Joshua Coffey, 43, 16956 Williams St., Omaha. Attempt of a class 4 felony, shoplifting. Continued to July 27.
Daniel Fulton, 58, 410 S. Fourth St., Virginia. Theft, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, second-degree trespassing. Continued to July 28.
Marriage Licenses
Ernest V. Pons, 62, Fairbury to Brian K. Thompson, 51, Fairbury.
Transfers
Christopher W. and Peggy Sue Snurr to Theodore Rehm, Elsa Valentin. Lot 4 in block 2, Country Club Estates first addition of Beatrice. $235,000-$236,000.
Jay T. and Carol L. Boyer to Derek and Morgan Kostal. Part of section 22, Liberty township. $26,000-$27,000.
Aaron E. and Christina J. Burger to Jennifer B. Lunt. Part of lots 8, 9 in block 2, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.
Carolyn F. Saville to Robert and Patricia Davis. Lot 12 in block 3, Davison Village Fourth addition of Beatrice. $136,000-$137,000
Larry D. and Deborah D. Husa to Ryan M. Husa. Part of section 5, Barneston township. $202,000-$203,000.
Charles D. and Merritt A. Linnemann to Shawn M. Holaday. Lot 4, Country Club Estates of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.
William M. Lewis to Dale G. Mehser. Lot 6 in block 13, original town of Wymore. $29,000-$30,000.
Delores E. Schlake to John T. and Kelsey L. Kuchar. Part of section 8, Nemaha township. $189,000-$190,000.
Courtney M. Wisdom to Juan E. Lopez Jiatz. Lot 10 in block 25, West Park addition of Beatrice. $13,000-$14,000.
Mark W. Clausen to Joseph A. Clausen. Lot 3 in block 10, original town of Beatrice. $27,000-$28,000.
Mark W. Clausen to Valerie J. Clausen. Lot 2 in block 10, original town of Beatrice. $30,000-$31,000.
Mark W. Clausen to Jessica B. Clausen. Lot 1 in block 10, original town of Beatrice. $30,000-$31,000.
Mary Jane and Robin L. Pence to Timothy J. and Donna M. Hadley. Part of lots 10-12 in block 12, Ashby’s addition of Wymore. $15,000-$16,000.
Frank L. and Alynn Buss to Linda Stewart. Part of lots 127, 128, South Beatrice. $11,000-$12,000.
Jon Schernikau to Barbara Harders. Lots 1-3 in block 20, original town of Cortland. $133,000-$134,000.
Randall E. and Kimberly D. Brown to Jay A. and Neilsine J. VanWinkle. Part of lot 1 in block 55, original town of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.
Ronald P. and Vicki A. Hasley to Eric E. and Amanda L. Book. Lots 1, 2 Haner second subdivision of section 36 Midland township. $224,000-$225,000.
Richard D. and Linda K. Clabaugh to Jans LLC. Part of lot 6 in block 63, original town of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.
