At the Courthouse

Mark W. Clausen to Joseph A. Clausen. Lot 3 in block 10, original town of Beatrice. $27,000-$28,000.

Mark W. Clausen to Valerie J. Clausen. Lot 2 in block 10, original town of Beatrice. $30,000-$31,000.

Mark W. Clausen to Jessica B. Clausen. Lot 1 in block 10, original town of Beatrice. $30,000-$31,000.

Mary Jane and Robin L. Pence to Timothy J. and Donna M. Hadley. Part of lots 10-12 in block 12, Ashby’s addition of Wymore. $15,000-$16,000.

Frank L. and Alynn Buss to Linda Stewart. Part of lots 127, 128, South Beatrice. $11,000-$12,000.

Jon Schernikau to Barbara Harders. Lots 1-3 in block 20, original town of Cortland. $133,000-$134,000.

Randall E. and Kimberly D. Brown to Jay A. and Neilsine J. VanWinkle. Part of lot 1 in block 55, original town of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.

Ronald P. and Vicki A. Hasley to Eric E. and Amanda L. Book. Lots 1, 2 Haner second subdivision of section 36 Midland township. $224,000-$225,000.

Richard D. and Linda K. Clabaugh to Jans LLC. Part of lot 6 in block 63, original town of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

