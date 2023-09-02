All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Ashley M. Garrison, 36, DeWitt, $75; Angela M. Johnson, 29, Crete $25; Andrew S. Hollister, 38, Martell, $75; Brooklyn K. Blessing, 30, Odell, $125; Richard J. Wallinger, 73, Odell, $200; Insung Kim, 46, Marysville, Kan., $125; Andris H. Didrichsons, 56, Lincoln, $75; Edwin J. Nieves-Rivera, 19, Beatrice, $75; Malinda L. Hock, 42, Wymore, $75; Timothy S. Noerrlinger, 43, Syracuse, $25.

No seat belt

Brooklyn K. Blessing, 30, Odell, $25.

No child restraint

Brooklyn K. Blessing, 30, Odell, $25.

Stop sign violation

Benjamin M. McLaughlin, 46, Lincoln, $75.

No operator’s license

Lamont L. Hornbeak, 50, Beatrice, $50; Edwin J. Nieves-Rivera, 19, Beatrice, $75; Mitchell L. Brooks, 35, Beatrice $75.

No valid registration

Connor W. Pahl, 29, Lincoln, $25; Mitchell L. Brooks, 35, Beatrice $25.

Excessive tint

Jerrad W. Spoon, 49, Arlington, $25.

Following too closely

Dorian F. Fickle, 17, Blue Springs, $50.

Failure to yield

Tena M. Meyer, 87, Beatrice, $25.

Exceed width limits

Donald N. Sullivan, 37, Springfield, Colo., $35; Glenn E. Behrends, 53, Diller, $35.

Exceed length limits

Glenn E. Behrends, 53, Diller, $670.

Permit rules violation

Donald N. Sullivan, 37, Springfield, Colo., $25.

Arraignments

Jerry L. Harms, 42, 1533 Elk St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 30.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 601 N. Fifth St. Two counts disturbing the peace. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 25.

Janice A. Ward, 30, 1200 N. Eighth St. Obstructing an officer. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 30.

Allie J. Bettis, 21, 807 High St. Failure to appear. Guilty plea entered.

Matthew L. Pangborn, 42, 418 W. Court St. Disturbing the peace, protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 25.

Nathan W. Smith, 23, 1305 Seventh St., Fairbury. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 15.

Sentencings

Joseph McCarthy, 22, 1719 N. 15th St. $100 for no operator’s license, $100 for no proof of insurance.

Dale E. Kyker, 64, 616 Garden St. $75 for no operator’s license, $25 for no proof of insurance.

Luis J. Ramirez, 22, 554 Clay St. $400 for possession of marijuana.

Jeramie A. Post, 42. $300 for reckless driving, $100 for driving too fast for conditions.

Nicholas T. Shada, 19. $100 for zero tolerance violation, $250 for minor in possession.

Lindsay Pingel, 44. $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dismissed

Janice A. Ward, 30, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.

Allie J. Bettis, 21, 807 High St. Minor in possession. Dismissed with prejudice.

Luis J. Ramirez, 22, 554 Clay St. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.

Nathan W. Smith, 23, 1305 Seventh St., Fairbury. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.

Lindsay Pingel, 44. Possession of a controlled substance. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to Sept. 8.

Robert S. Hillard, 51, 207 Old Dirt St., Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 5.

Christopher M. Reed, 31, 1800 Scott St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 5.

Christopher M. Reed, 31, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 5.

Scott A. Goin, 39, 621 Arthur St. Protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 25.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 601 N. Fifth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 25.

Spencer M. Fentress, 61, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 21.

Avery J. Hortman, 19. Second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument, theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Sept. 5.

Katherine E. Klevemann, 41, 501 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 21.

Brandon T. Portrey, 33, 1006 N. 26th St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to Sept. 21.

Tony A. Ebbers, 58, 1297 E. Oak Road, Blue Springs. DUI causing injury, first offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 21.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 8.

Leah K. Wedige, 21. 11820 Golden 808, Bellevue. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 21.

Jailene D. Marte, 24, 120 N. 11th St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 26.

Leigha K. Bales, 21, 816 D St., Fairbury. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 21.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 638 Bismark St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation. Continued to Sept. 11.

Heath S. Genrich, 41, 104 Wyatt St., Barneston. Resisting arrest, obstructing an officer. Continued to Sept. 21.

Heath S. Genrich, 41, 104 Wyatt St., Barneston. Second-degree trespassing. Continued to Sept. 21.

Regina D. Harris, 38, 408 W. Lincoln St., Blue Springs. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 19.

Ashley M. Maher, 33, 712 Scott St. Theft. Continued to Sept. 19.

Kodi L. McFall Borzekofski, 32600 S. Eighth St. First offense DUI, possession of marijuana. Continued to Sept. 21.

Megan Sedersten, 44, 7505 Buckeye Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 26.

Jason L. Durst, 44, 158 Sherman St., Tecumseh. Driving while revoked, driving without interlock. Continued to Sept. 21.

Heather N. Benner, 31, 105 W. Fifth St., Fairbury. No proof of insurance, leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Sept. 19.

John A. Jacobitz, 53, 212 11th St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 21.

Coltin W. Klaus, 27, 1206 S. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 25.

Eric E. Ault, 43, 1109 Court St. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 7.

Jonathan M. Gouin, 33, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 2.

Paul V. Pond, 44, South 59th Olive Road, Blue Springs. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, four counts possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 28.

Amber L. Pond, 39, 1201 W. Court St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, four counts possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 28.

Dylan M. Pohlman, 30, 914 N. Fifth St. Theft by deception. Continued to Sept. 25.

Coltin W. Klaus, 27, 1206 S. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts negligent child abuse, driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 25.

Dalton J. Johnson, 23, 9106 E. Olive Road, Blue Springs. First offense DUI, stop sign violation. Continued to Oct. 12.

Nolan R. White, 23, 1717 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 22.

Divorces

Alisha D. Buchanan, 34, Beatrice from Daniel S. Buchanan, 40, Beatrice. Married August 2009.

Jenny A. Mathews, 41, Beatrice from Tony C. Mathews, 42, Fairbury. Married February 2021.

Ashley M. Mentgen-Duff, 39, Beatrice from Jason E. Duff, 47, Beatrice. Married May 2012.

Mallory Q. Kaiser, 36, Clatonia from John A. Kaiser, 41, Clatonia. Married October 2015.

Susan L. Brown, 57, Beatrice, from Thomas D. Darnell Jr., 63, Lincoln. Married June 2015.

Transfers

Ronald and Norma Maschmeier to Henhouse Capital LLC. Part of lot 5 in block 25, original town of Beatrice. $71,000-$72,000.

CJB Consulting Group LLC to Dan and sandra Borgman. Lots 5, 6 in block 9, Sumpters addition of Adams. $249,000-$250,000.

Scott and Kristine Pope to Joshua Minge. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 35, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Roger and Sue McMillan to Nancy A. Baxa. Part of section 28, Clatonia township. $354,000-$355,000.

Beverly R. Jurgens to Dawn Hill. Lot 9, Cherry Hills second addition of Beatrice. $304,000-$305,000.

Hydo Properties LLC to RWR LLC. Lot 8, Plazaridge second addition of Beatrice. $409,000-$410,000.

Jeremy Roebke, Jami Vater, Shirley Roebke to Jason Carpenter. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 7, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.

David L. and Yvonne A. Parde to Joseph Garcia, Creighton McNeil. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 3, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $152,000-$153,000.

Leon Promes to Bennie Claxton and Roger Upton Jr. Part of section 23, Barneston township. $44,000-$45,000.

Natalia Prokop to Sheri Fritz. Lot 10, Otoe Place of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Worldlawn Power Equipment Inc. to SHR Group LLC. Part of lots 1-3 in block 2, Gage County Industrial Park of Beatrice. $48,000-$49,000.

Vicki Sorensen, Angel Cookus, Connie Riensche to Fabian and Sheryl Canales. Lots 1, 2 and part of lot 3 in block 31, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $195,000-$196,000.

Phyllis Lovell to Riley and Jacole Oestreich. Lot 4 in block 5, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $206,000-$207,000.

Jody Bures and Gregory Helton to Scheele Legacy Farms LLC. Lot 15 in block 2, original town of Odell. $55,000-$56,000.

Trent and Bobbi Geistlinger to Kirk and Michelle Decker. Part of section 25, Blakely township. $399,000-$400,000.