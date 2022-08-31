Authorities identify woman killed in Clatonia fire

A Clatonia woman who died in a house fire this week has been identified by authorities.

Gage County Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said the woman who died in the fire was 63-year-old Mary Bauer, who lived at the residence.

A second person was in the house at the time of the fire, 54-year-old John Nelson, Bauer’s younger brother.

Gustafson said Nelson jumped out of a window when he was alerted to the fire and was transported to St. Elizabeth's Regional Medical Center in Lincoln for smoke inhalation.

The residence at 300 Jefferson St. in Clatonia was destroyed during the fire, which occurred at around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The structure was fully engulfed in flames when Clatonia firefighters arrived, and it took around two hours to extinguish the fire. Crews were still on the scene the next morning monitoring hot spots.

Mutual aid was provided by Cortland Fire and Rescue, Wilber Fire and Rescue and Hallam Fire and Rescue.

A cause of the fire has yet to be announced.