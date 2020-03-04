Authorities investigate gunshot in Barneston

Authorities investigated an alleged assault Tuesday after a gun was fired in Barneston.
Just before 10:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a report of a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Second Street in Barneston.
A press release from the sheriff’s office stated the caller said a single shot was fired from a pistol, which struck a female.
Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene with assistance from the Wymore Police Department and the Beatrice Police Department K-9 team.
Following the investigation, the press release stated it was determined no physical altercation had occurred and confirmed that a single shot was fired from a pistol. However, nobody was struck or injured. One male was taken into protective custody.
The impact of the shot was not found.