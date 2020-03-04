Authorities investigate gunshot in Barneston

Authorities investigated an alleged assault Tuesday after a gun was fired in Barneston.

Just before 10:30 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a report of a physical disturbance in the 100 block of Second Street in Barneston.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-680-9863 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated the caller said a single shot was fired from a pistol, which struck a female.

Upon arrival, deputies secured the scene with assistance from the Wymore Police Department and the Beatrice Police Department K-9 team.

Following the investigation, the press release stated it was determined no physical altercation had occurred and confirmed that a single shot was fired from a pistol. However, nobody was struck or injured. One male was taken into protective custody.

The impact of the shot was not found.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0