Authorities investigating after woman dies in Clatonia house fire

A woman was found deceased inside a residence following a fire in Gage County Monday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Clatonia Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a house fire at 300 Jefferson St. in Clatonia.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated there was a female inside the residence.

Clatonia Assistant Fire Chief Brody Fuller said the house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

“We got a call for a fully-involved structure fire with one person entrapped at about 10:30 p.m.” he said. “We tried to make entry, but it was fully involved. We had one fatality, and one person made it out.”

Fuller said both people at the scene lived at the residence. The name of the victim is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin, the press release stated.

It took around two hours for firefighters to extinguish the fire, and crews were on the scene Tuesday morning watching for hot spots.

Mutual aid was provided by Cortland Fire and Rescue, Wilber Fire and Rescue and Hallam Fire and Rescue.

Also responding was Gage County Emergency Management.

Fuller said the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.