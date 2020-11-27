Authorities searching for missing inmate from Beatrice

Authorities are searching for a Community Corrections Center-Lincoln inmate who did not return as scheduled from his work assignment Thursday morning.

Brandon Imes, 33, began serving his one-year sentence on charges from Gage County that include possession of a controlled substance in June and has a tentative release date of Dec. 14.

Imes' electronic monitoring device was disabled, the Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Imes, 33, is 6-foot, 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is one of the state’s two community custody facilities. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with approval and without direct supervision.

