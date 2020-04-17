Authorities warn of COVID-19 scams

Lang added the police department has become aware of community members harassing people who have tested positive or have been clinically diagnosed presumed positive for the COVID-19 virus, and harassing the businesses who employ these people.

Beatrice Unified Command said it is aware of concerns from the public about businesses remaining open after an employee tests positive or is clinically diagnosed as presumed positive with COVID-19.

Beatrice Unified Commander Brian Daake has been in communication with these businesses to discuss the public’s concerns and to ensure that employers are following all of the appropriate guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thus far, Daake said Beatrice Unified Command has found that these businesses are adhering to the CDC guidelines and are taking all of the proper steps to ensure that the public and their employees are safe.

He said Beatrice Unified Command would continue to follow up with these businesses, as well as any other concerns raised by the public.

A press release stated Beatrice Unified Command is unable to release the name of any person who tests positive or is clinically diagnosed as presumed positive with COVID-19, or the name of the business where the person is employed.