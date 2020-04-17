Authorities warn of COVID-19 scams

Beatrice authorities are asking the public to be cautious of potential scams during the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Beatrice Police Department is working with Beatrice Unified Command to alert and educate area residents about the many scams that are targeting innocent people during the coronavirus pandemic.
“These are two troubling issues in our community right now,” Beatrice Police Chief Bruce Lang said.
Some scammers call and represent themselves as the Internal Revenue Service or a bank involved in the loan process for stimulus loans.
“Let me remind everyone that the IRS will never call you and ask for anything,” Lang said. “All of their correspondence is done via mail. In addition to that, lenders involved with the stimulus program, or any bank business for that matter, will never call you and ask you for personal information. If you get one of these calls, hang up the telephone.”
Lang said residents who believe they have encountered a scam should call the Beatrice Police Department at 402-223-4080. He said the police department also posts information about scams on social media and other media outlets for residents trying to stay educated about the most recent scams taking place.
Everyone should do what they can to stay aware of these scams to protect themselves and their family and friends, Lang cautioned.
Lang added the police department has become aware of community members harassing people who have tested positive or have been clinically diagnosed presumed positive for the COVID-19 virus, and harassing the businesses who employ these people.
Beatrice Unified Command said it is aware of concerns from the public about businesses remaining open after an employee tests positive or is clinically diagnosed as presumed positive with COVID-19.
Beatrice Unified Commander Brian Daake has been in communication with these businesses to discuss the public’s concerns and to ensure that employers are following all of the appropriate guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Thus far, Daake said Beatrice Unified Command has found that these businesses are adhering to the CDC guidelines and are taking all of the proper steps to ensure that the public and their employees are safe.
He said Beatrice Unified Command would continue to follow up with these businesses, as well as any other concerns raised by the public.
A press release stated Beatrice Unified Command is unable to release the name of any person who tests positive or is clinically diagnosed as presumed positive with COVID-19, or the name of the business where the person is employed.
“We understand the fear that the pandemic has brought to the area, and we are working hard to help keep Beatrice and Gage County residents healthy,” Daake said. “Everyone can continue to do their part by following the six rules that Gov. (Pete) Ricketts outlined.”
It is illegal to harass or threaten a person or business for any reason, and this includes situations involving the COVID-19 virus, Lang said.
“People can and will become infected due to no fault of their own, and the last thing they need is some ill-informed person making threats to them or their place of business,” Lang said. “Persons failing to understand this will be subject to arrest and prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.
“Let’s remember we’re all in this together. I’ve seen and heard of many compassionate examples of residents caring for each other. Let’s stay strong and continue to help each other through this pandemic.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.