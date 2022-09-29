Award presented for life-saving efforts at Gage County Jail

A group from Gage County was recently recognized for quick thinking that potentially saved the life of an inmate at the Gage County Detention Center.

Advanced Correctional Healthcare recently presented an award to a group of three corrections officers and a former inmate at the jail for their actions following a June incident.

Sheriff Millard “Gus” Gustafson said on the evening of June 20, staff heard yelling from the west side of the jail. Upon investigating, they found an inmate, Nicholas Fentress, performing CPR on a fellow inmate.

Gustafson said protocol was followed and the jail was locked down, at which point corrections officers Jennifer Kipf, Amanda Patterson and Kenneth Steelman continued treatment.

Workers called 911 and the inmate was taken to the hospital, and survived the ordeal. Gustafson declined to say what led to the inmate needing CPR, but added it was not a suicide attempt.

The Lifesaving Award is one of the most prestigious awards that is given to officers, a press release stated.

“It was very nice to receive this (award) from an outside agency,” Gustafson said. “We’re constantly training. It's one thing after another and I’m proud of the staff and the way they jumped right in there, and it paid off.”