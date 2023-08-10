Most students at Beatrice Public Schools lined up for the first day of the new school year on Thursday morning.

Excited teachers, principals and other staff helped students find their class line outside of the school. Parents took photos and gave reassuring hugs to nervous children as they started the first day. Many students found friends and talked about the highlights of the summer.

This will likely be the last first day of school at the three elementary buildings in Beatrice since the new elementary on Lincoln Street is scheduled to be completed by fall of 2024.

Beatrice Middle School and freshman at Beatrice High School also started classes on Thursday. Sophomores, juniors and seniors will begin the 2023-2024 school year on Friday morning.