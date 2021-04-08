Backpack Program holds successful drive-through empty bowls fundraiser

Despite it being the second year that the Backpack Program has not been able to do their Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon due to COVID-19, the fundraiser has been as successful as ever.

On Monday, sponsored ticket holders were able to drive through the Beatrice High School Parking lot and pick up handmade pottery pieces directly benefitting the Backpack Program.

“We usually get about 300 in attendance, we sell tickets for a $25 donation, and participants get to come in and taste all the soups and get a hand-made pottery bowl, and really just enjoy a day together,” Patty Kaufman, a member of the program’s planning committee, said. “Since we were not able to do that, we scheduled a drive-thru food bowl event so at least people were able to come through, get a bowl. These are all sponsored tickets, so we had unbelievable sponsors this year. We were able to raise just as much as we have in past years, which is amazing. We just are so grateful for the community’s support, from small businesses and big businesses alike.”

Kaufman said the bowls were made by Cedar Creek Pottery, Southeast Community College students and Down Under Pottery. She said the Backpack Program is in its 13th year, and explained that they provide backpacks full of food to Beatrice elementary school students.