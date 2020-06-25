Bakery opens in downtown Beatrice

After several soft openings, a sweet treat has officially opened for business in downtown Beatrice.
Sifted Sweets is located at 108 South Sixth Street and sells an assortment of cookies, cakes, macaroons, cheesecakes, tortes, tarts, pies, bars and pre-made cookie kits people can decorate.
Owner Kala York said she grew up having an aunt that enjoyed baking, and that she wanted to try it herself when she saw what fondant was.
Over 12 years ago, York said she and a friend made and shared a picture of a cake on Facebook. After that, she said customer order requests kept coming in.
“Then I started doing a little bit here and a little bit there, and it just kind of grew from there,” York said.
York said she’d been looking for a space to rent downtown for the last couple of years. Once she found one, York said she intended to finish the school year out as a paraeducator at Beatrice High School’s Choosing Healthy Options in Career Education program and only open for Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter, but that the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting school closures pushed forward her plans.
Sifted Sweets opens on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-6 p.m., with York completing custom event cakes on Tuesdays and Fridays. She said she’d also post the day’s inventory between 11-11:30 a.m. on Facebook, and would often sell out taking pick-up orders during the height of COVID-19 locally.
“I already have repeat customers,” York said. “They come in weekly. And everyone just seems so excited and happy to have such a variety of different things. I’m so busy.”
York said she is currently working on several gluten and sugar free options, and that she wants to start catering deserts and appetizers, as well as have a place customers can sit and eat their deserts in-store as Directed Health Measures continue to lighten restrictions.
More information can be found at the Sifted Sweets Facebook page, or by calling 402-806-2319.
