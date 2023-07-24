The barn quilts that hang throughout the Gage County Fairgrounds got a fresh coat of paint this summer.

The quilts were added in 2012 and Gage County was one of the first fairgrounds in the state of Nebraska to have a Barn Quilt Trail.

Project Organizer Kay McKinzie said it was a way of honoring our heritage.

“It was a way of adding some excitement for people to come to the fairgrounds,” she said. “It was a way of honoring our agricultural heritage as we are an agricultural community. It was also a way of honoring our many pioneers who came out because of the Homestead Act.”

Originally Larry and Kay McKinzie, along with Don and Bev Ewer, had offered barn quilt workshops as Friends of the Homestead National Monument for several years. They had also offered the workshops in Southeast Nebraska and Missouri.

“It’s always been something that I was interested in," McKinzie said. "As times change, people look at historical items differently. Quilts have been a part of expressing yourself rather than utilitarian. It’s become an art form.”

McKinzie and Jane Esau researched different patterns from books Ann Reimer had lent them. They found block designs that represent several facets of the county fair, including patriotism, livestock, education and the midway. They enlisted the help of the Gage County Agriculture Society, Gage County 4-H Clubs, members and families to paint the 18 wooden quilts.

The quilts began showing some wear from 11 years of hanging in the elements.

“One of the fair board members had approached me and noticed that the barn quilts really needed some repainting to make them look good again,” she said. “He asked if I would be willing to do the painting and I hesitated because I knew there would be a bunch to do. But then I remember my late husband Larry would always say, 'If you start a project, you better be ready to see it through,' so I said I would.”

McKinzie worked in the 4-H Inc. Building repainting each of the quilts. She said she worked four hours at a time for a total of 25-30 hours.

“I thoroughly enjoyed it," she said. "Each day I did a different color and could see it come together.”

The barn quilts have been rehung throughout the fairgrounds just in time for the Gage County Fair running from July 26-30.