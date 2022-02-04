Barneston fire department lives into new space

BARNESTON -- Next to broken a window-lined limestone building, tattered by age, the Barneston Fire Department’s new fire hall looks truly modern. Work on the nearly $300,000 structure finished in 2019, and the department was finally able to store all its equipment inside and in one place.

“This is by far the biggest improvement to the community in the last 20 years,” Fire Chief Taylor McHenry said.

Living in the new space has brought many joys, but the department still faces the problem of underfunding, according to McHenry.

When McHenry first volunteered on the Barneston Fire Department, he didn’t realize he’d end up writing so many grant applications.

Charging headlong into fire is just one part of his work as fire chief. Organizing a team of volunteers is another. Another is the clasping of hands together and hoping for change.

McHenry said rural volunteer fire departments are underfunded across the state and county. Replacing old, outdated equipment with what little budget he has is the most challenging aspect of his job, he said. He knew, when he ultimately decided to be chief, he’d have a lot of writing to do.

Now he spends hours of what would otherwise be sleep or leisure time working to find cash for the department.

“It’s part of the job,” he said. “Grants are a pain. Sitting there at 2 in the morning when you have to be up for work the next morning can be tough.”

McHenry said he’s had the opportunity to call upon professional grant writing, but he’d prefer to do it himself.

“I know these people and this place better than a grant writer could,” he said. “It’s the personal touch that makes a good grant.”

But it’s not all about worry and finance in the department. Roger Theye, the secretary and treasurer, said he loves working with the volunteers. They build a kind of family together, he said.

Theye said there’s also a lot to be proud of.

“We’ve put out grassfires that could’ve gotten a whole lot bigger,” he said.

For McHenry, the work can be grueling at times, but it’s always rewarding.

“It’s just about helping out your community, your neighbors,” he said. “There ain’t a whole lot of people who want to rush into a fire… We’ve got some of the best volunteers.”

McHenry said he’s hoping to get enough funding to replace old equipment this year. He said he wants to get four new sets of bunker gear every year to slowly rotate out the outdated equipment.

The department gets a lot of its funding from donations and events. McHenry said the department will be hosting a couple of fundraisers this year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0