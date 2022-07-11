Barneston holds first town-wide festival since 2009

A little girl, wearing a glittering unicorn helmet, set her yellow tractor into motion. The tractor’s tires began to kick up dust as the it tugged the 3,800 pound sled behind.

The cloudless sky sent the sun beating on the dozens of attendees of the Barneston Community Days Huff N Puff Lawn Tractor Pull. During the roughly four-hour event, 89 other participants sat on their tractors and tugged the sled toward the end of the dirt path.

“We have people here from Kansas and Iowa and all around Nebraska,” Ben Walters, co-owner of Huff N Puff, said. “It brings a lot of people to the community.”

The tractor pull was just one of the dozens of events put on during Barneston Community Days, the first town-wide celebration in Barneston since 2009.

Jodi Wegner, president of the Barneston Community Center, said the events began as a memorial for one of the town’s most passionate advocates, Bill Petersen, but it turned into an all-out celebration of the community.

“It’s what Bill would have wanted,” Wegner said.

Petersen, who died last July, served as the overseer of the Barneston Community Center and mowed all the public areas in Barneston. He and his wife, Kim, purchased and restored the old dam.

“He was just a pillar of the community,” Wegner said. “[The community center] wouldn’t be here without him. For the first several years, he paid to keep it open and take care of it. It was definitely his baby here… He just very strongly believed in his community… He wanted to preserve history.”

Wegner said they originally planned a basketball tournament to honor his name, but that snowballed into several community activities.

“We thought, ‘People are going to come honor him, so why not do a bunch of other things?’” she said.

Barneston Days started on Friday with a fair of inflatables and games in the Barneston City Park. Friday also featured live music from Bill’s son, Lucas Petersen.

Saturday brought a fun run and walk and the Bill Petersen Memorial Basketball tournament, alongside a cornhole tournament and beer garden.

Wegner said around 100 people came to the beer garden, and 26 teams competed in the cornhole tournament.

“We’ve had a really good turnout,” she said. “We’ve had a lot of alumni and people come from hours away… It’s good for people to come back and town and see that Grand Avenue is still going. Even though it’s a small town, it has plenty to offer… The community really took pride in their lawns and homes to make it look nice for people coming into town. There’s a lot of pride in the community.”

Barneston Days ended on Sunday with a car show and the tractor pull. Wegner said there are plans in place to celebrate Barneston Days next summer as well.