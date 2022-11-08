Barneston man arrested for assaulting officer

A Barneston man was arrested at a Beatrice bar for assaulting an officer.

At around 2:30 a.m. Sunday police were dispatched to a disturbance at Bigg’s Bar involving a physical disturbance.

Upon arrival, arrest documents state police contacted 20-year-old Adrian Newby, who smelled heavily of alcohol and had extremely slurred speech.

Police attempted to issue a citation for minor in possession of alcohol, and Newby attempted to leave the scene.

Documents state an officer grabbed his sweatshirt, and Newby attempted to hit the officer in the head. Two officers took Newby to the ground, and one officer’s knee was hurt in the process and required medical attention.

Newby continued to resist putting his hands behind his back to be handcuffed, and also resisted when being placed in a patrol car. He was placed under arrest for third-degree assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and minor in possession.