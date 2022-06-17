Baseball team rallies around fan

Colleen Siebe has attended all of the Beatrice Bullets baseball games for the last four years, but in the previous few months her health has prevented her from cheering on the team in person.

Thursday evening, the boys all wore their shirt with “Her fight is my fight” and Siebe was able to be in the front row.

Siebe was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. Currently she is undergoing treatment for stage 4 lung cancer.

“This is kind of a tear jerker,” said Siebe. “Being supported by a team of 11-year-old boys has been a great experience. All of the parents have brought food and helped at different times. I appreciate it all so much."

Justin Hanshaw, Siebe’s son, is head coach for the team. Greg Siebe, Colleen’s husband, is the assistant coach and two of her three grandson’s, play for the Beatrice Bullets. Jace Hanshaw, the oldest grandson, plays for two other baseball teams.

“We’ve always been a sports minded family and I like to go watch whatever sport they are playing,” said Siebe. “I don’t think they play any different when I’m here, but I love to watch them."

Justin added it means a lot for the team to be able to show their support.

“We just want her to know how much support she has from our entire team,” said Justin. “The shirts were my wife, Jenny, and another mom’s idea.”

“She’s always been our team grandma and we wanted to do something special for her,” added Jenny.

Carson Koerwitz, an adopted member of the Beatrice Bullets, threw out the first pitch of the game. Koerwitz plays for the Shooting Stars.

Jordan Koerwitz, Carson’s dad, said his 8-year-old son has some developmental delays, but he enjoys being a part of the team.

“My wife, Emily and I try to give him as many opportunities to be involved as possible and treat him like a typical kid,” said Koerwitz.

Justin Hanshaw said his sister has special needs.

“So this is something that is near and dear to my mom’s heart," he said. "We’re just all here supporting each other.”

