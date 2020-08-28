BCH Breastfeeding Support Group celebrates national breastfeeding month

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To celebrate national breastfeeding month in August, a group of moms met at Beatrice Community Hospital to discuss motherhood and the range of experiences that come with it.

There were several comments about how big a baby had grown since last seeing them, how small the newborns were and a general cooing and smiling at the kids as the mothers talked in the Beatrice Women's and Children's Clinic.

The BCH Breastfeeding Support Group has met almost monthly for nearly four years. They also discuss supplementing and bottle feeding options, in addition to how to increase supply, proper latch techniques, feeding or pumping in public, dietary intolerances and alcohol consumption when breastfeeding.

The groups is currently run by two BCH labor and delivery nurses, Angela Ahlman and Samantha Bruna, who are also pregnant or currently have kids at the breast feeding age.