BCH cancels Thursday vaccinations

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center announced it had canceled all COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday after the vaccine did not arrive as scheduled.

Public Health Solutions District Health Department said inclement weather throughout the nation is causing shipment delays.

BCH was contacting all individuals who were scheduled for a vaccination to inform them their vaccination has been canceled.

Once the vaccine has arrived, BCH said it will call to reschedule vaccinations. These individuals will be first on the list for scheduling when the vaccine arrives.

Individuals who had an appointment do not need to call BCH, the hospital will call to cancel and will call again to reschedule.

Vaccination scheduling through the BCH COVID Hotline on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will continue as usual.

The announcement came after BCH opened vaccinations to those age 70 and older.

Any individual age 70 and older who wants a COVID-19 vaccination should call the BCH COVID-19 Hotline number at 1-800-859-0240 to schedule an appointment.