BCH celebrates 10 years in new facility

The Beatrice Community Hospital celebrated the 10 year anniversary this week of the first person admitted to its present facility.

“It was 10 years ago today—Feb. 15, 2012–that we welcomed the first patients to our new hospital facility,” a post from the hospital said. “We are proud to be your local healthcare provider as we enter a new era of service with the build of our new Family Medicine Clinic on the hospital campus.”

BCH’s previous building, located at 10th and Arthur streets, was built in 1957, with its east wing added in 1971.

At the time of its construction, it was a state of the art facility. But times changed, and the hospital’s demands began to outgrow the facility.

BCH secured financing for the current critical care facility, located north of Beatrice on Highway 77, in the summer of 2010. The originally 144,000 square foot building cost $45 million and broke ground in October 2009.

BCH underwent expansions, including the present one announced earlier this month, which will consist of a $13.3 million and 22,450 square foot building on the north side of the facility. The project will break ground this spring and finish in the summer of 2023.

The hospital calculates its annual data between Oct 1. and Sept. 30, the organization’s fiscal year. Between those months, from 2020-21, BCH saw 997 acute admissions and 202 baby deliveries. It serves thousands of people in surrounding communities.

Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage, said the state of the art hospital facility brings people to Beatrice.

“The fact that we have a top-notch hospital, new facility, at the gateway of our community is a very attractive aspect from the standpoint of someone looking to either return or locate to the area,” Lee said. “It helps us retain and attract people.”

Lee said the hospital makes Beatrice especially attractive to employers who want to ensure quality of life for their employees. He said the success of the new hospital facility is a shining example of Beatrice’s strength as a community.

“I think it’s a reflection of a community that invests in its people and its place,” he said. “Beatrice has a small-community feel with big-city amenities. I like to say we’re the biggest small town in eastern Nebraska… This shows the community believes in itself.”

