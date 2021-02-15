BCH expanding vaccine ability

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center announced this week it’s expanding its COVID-19 vaccination ability.

BCH, in partnership with Public Health Solutions District Health Department, is now opening vaccinations to those age 70 and older.

Any individual age 70 and older who wants a COVID-19 vaccination should call the BCH COVID-19 Hotline number at 1-800-859-0240 to schedule an appointment. The hotline is open for calls on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

A press release stated there will be no out-of-pocket expense for anyone getting the COVID-19 vaccination; however, insurance information, including Medicare, will be requested.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

COVID vaccinations will be given only to those with appointments.

Individuals age 70 and older must call the hotline to schedule an appointment regardless of whether they have their name on other registration lists. The hospital and physician clinics cannot schedule appointments; appointments can only be scheduled through the hotline.

As of last week, around 1,000 vaccinations have been given in Gage County.

On Friday, Public Health Solutions announced there were 53 new cases in its five-county district for the week.