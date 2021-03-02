BCH expands age group for COVID-19 vaccinations

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center announced it’s offering COVID-19 vaccinations to a new age group.

BCH, in partnership with Public Health Solutions District Health Department, is expanding its vaccination ability to those 65 and older.

A press release from the hospital stated that any individual age 65 and older who wants a COVID vaccination must call the BCH COVID Hotline number at 1-800-859-0240 to schedule an appointment. The hotline is open for calls on Tuesday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to noon.

There will be no out-of-pocket expense for anyone getting the COVID-19 vaccination; however, insurance information, including Medicare, will be requested.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be given only to those with appointments.

Individuals age 65 and older must call the hotline to schedule an appointment regardless of whether they have their name on other registration lists. The hospital and physician clinics cannot schedule appointments; appointments can only be scheduled through the hotline.

The announcement comes the week after Public Health Solutions reported a slight increase in COVID-19 cases last week.