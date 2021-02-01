BCH expands COVID-19 vaccination group

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center announced plans this week to expand its COVID-19 vaccination restrictions.
In partnership with Public Health Solutions District Health Department, the hospital is expanding vaccinations to those ages 75 and older.
Vaccinations were previously limited to those who were at least 90 years old.
Anyone age 75 and older who wants a COVID-19 vaccination can now call the BCH COVID Hotline number at 1-800-859-0240 to schedule an appointment. This week the hotline will be open for calls on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.
There will be no out-of-pocket expense for anyone getting the COVID vaccination, however, insurance information, including Medicare, will be requested.
COVID-19 vaccinations will be given on Thursday and Friday, only to those with appointments.
Individuals must call the hotline to schedule an appointment regardless of whether they have their name on other registration lists, said Tasha Hesman, BCH Chief Nursing Officer and BCH COVID Task Force Chairwoman.
“Going forward, our commitment is to assist our public health department with vaccinating as many people in the community whenever vaccine is available, and we will work closely with the health department, local media and other partners to share that information,” Hesman said. “We thank you for your patience and cooperation as we begin this next phase of vaccinations.”
Because of challenges with the COVID vaccine – such as the window of time an opened vial of vaccine remains good and the number of doses per vial – it was determined that a single site that could accommodate large groups of people to be vaccinated in a short period of time would be the best way to prevent wasting any vaccine, a press release stated.
The age requirements for the vaccine are determined by the State of Nebraska and the district health department.
Hesman said PHS and BCH staff recognize that the fear of being missed for a COVID vaccination is high and they are committed to working together to provide vaccine to everyone in the community who chooses to be vaccinated.