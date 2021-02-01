BCH expands COVID-19 vaccination group

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center announced plans this week to expand its COVID-19 vaccination restrictions.

In partnership with Public Health Solutions District Health Department, the hospital is expanding vaccinations to those ages 75 and older.

Vaccinations were previously limited to those who were at least 90 years old.

Anyone age 75 and older who wants a COVID-19 vaccination can now call the BCH COVID Hotline number at 1-800-859-0240 to schedule an appointment. This week the hotline will be open for calls on Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon.

There will be no out-of-pocket expense for anyone getting the COVID vaccination, however, insurance information, including Medicare, will be requested.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be given on Thursday and Friday, only to those with appointments.

Individuals must call the hotline to schedule an appointment regardless of whether they have their name on other registration lists, said Tasha Hesman, BCH Chief Nursing Officer and BCH COVID Task Force Chairwoman.