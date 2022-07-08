BCH expansion progressing

A new structure that will someday be a medical clinic is starting to take shape next to Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center.

Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine, a new clinic that will be an expansion to the existing hospital north of town on Highway 77, is currently being built.

Once completed, three current clinics will consolidate to the location, including Gage County Medical Clinic, Beatrice Medical Center and the existing Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine Clinic.

“Things are progressing quite nicely,” said Eric Trusty, BCH Senior Executive for Clinic Services. “Everything seems to be on time with the spring schedule. During winter months, we didn't receive any rain and then in the spring it started quite a bit, but now they’re far enough along that they’re mostly protected from the elements.

“We were able to finish our additional parking lot that's on the east side of the current building and north of the current lot. That opened more staff parking we lost during the project.”

The $13.3 million, 22,450 square foot addition to the building should be done in the spring.

Trusty said workers are on pace for a 2023 move in date, though construction is only one piece of the transition.

“The construction piece is the easy part on our side because we've got the construction team and architects on that side of things,” he said. “Now our work going in is consolidation and bringing multiple clinics together that have been in existence for years in Beatrice, meshing different cultures and providers and working through what workflows will be within the clinic. It is a lot of work, but we’re always having the patient in mind and making sure the patient experience comes first when considering changes. When a patient is used to Gage County Medical Clinic, we want to make sure they have the same experience when they come to the new clinic here.”

Focus on the patient and giving them a similar experience when they see their provider is a top priority, and Trusty said the expansion will ultimately provide a better patient experience.

“In February we celebrated our 10 year anniversary, but unfortunately with COVID we couldn’t have a big celebration for the general public,” he said. “But this piece of it really is showing the continued growth and what we’re giving back to the community to add service lines and infrastructure to the health care footprint we have and are able to provide to the patients and community we serve in southeast Nebraska.”