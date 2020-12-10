BCH expects virus vaccine won't arrive for weeks

Some hospitals in the state are expecting to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the next week, though it will likely be a few weeks before Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center receives a shipment.

Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that the long-awaited vaccination of health care workers who deal directly with COVID-19 patients should begin next week with the arrival of the initial shipment of Pfizer vaccine.

The first shipment is expected to contain 15,600 doses and will be sent to eight hospitals in the state, systems that support an additional nine hospitals.

Ricketts would not identify the hospitals because of security concerns, but said they encompass "the entire state."

Diane Vicars, senior executive for marketing communications, said in a statement it will likely be a few weeks before Beatrice Community Hospital receives its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, and the number of doses the hospital will receive in that initial shipment is unknown at this time.