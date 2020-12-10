BCH expects virus vaccine won't arrive for weeks

Some hospitals in the state are expecting to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the next week, though it will likely be a few weeks before Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center receives a shipment.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Wednesday that the long-awaited vaccination of health care workers who deal directly with COVID-19 patients should begin next week with the arrival of the initial shipment of Pfizer vaccine.
The first shipment is expected to contain 15,600 doses and will be sent to eight hospitals in the state, systems that support an additional nine hospitals.
Ricketts would not identify the hospitals because of security concerns, but said they encompass "the entire state."
Diane Vicars, senior executive for marketing communications, said in a statement it will likely be a few weeks before Beatrice Community Hospital receives its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine, and the number of doses the hospital will receive in that initial shipment is unknown at this time.
“Currently, hospital officials are finalizing a plan to prioritize who receives the vaccine first, starting with front-line healthcare employees and first responders,” The statement said. “Most likely, distribution efforts will then take into consideration vulnerable populations in the community before making the vaccine available to the general public. Enough vaccine must be reserved to give the necessary second dose to everyone who receives the first dose.”
Availability of the vaccine is another promising step in the community’s efforts to manage the pandemic, Vicars said, and the hospital encourages everyone to remain patient and diligent in their efforts to stay safe and well.
On Tuesday, Bryan Health officials said the Lincoln hospitals expected to receive 3,000 doses in its first shipment. CHI Health, a group of hospitals including CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, said it expected an initial delivery of 5,800 doses.
While there may be some delay in the following Pfizer shipments, anticipated federal approval of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to trigger shipments of its vaccine to Nebraska and other states shortly after Dec. 17, the governor said during a coronavirus news briefing.
Two doses of the vaccine will be required, the governor pointed out, and people should anticipate the possibility of some side effects.
The expected delay in the following shipments of Pfizer vaccine may mean that the earlier anticipated arrival of 100,000 doses in Nebraska in December may not be achieved, Ricketts noted.
Ricketts has made protection of hospital capacity the cornerstone of his COVID-19 strategy, even as deaths from COVID-19 continue to climb at a staggering pace in the state.
According to statistics compiled by the New York Times, Nebraska trails only South Dakota among states in deaths per capita over the last week.
Nebraska reported 1,277 deaths statewide as of Tuesday night, and is averaging 29 deaths a day over the past week.
