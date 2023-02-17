As Beatrice Community Hospital administration looks ahead to 2023, they’re thankful that COVID-19 is mostly behind them and staff can focus on the “new normal” for health care workers.

Rick Haraldson, CEO of Beatrice Community Hospital, said the COVID-19 pandemic is largely in the rearview mirror, though hospital staff learned from the pandemic and BCH is staying prepared, should the hospital see a resurgence in COVID-19 case numbers.

“I think it’s always a concern,” he said. “I think with how things have changed we’re able to manage it better. Just the treatments and how we’ve been able to do things to keep them out of the hospital. At our height, we had 16 COVID patients at one time. Now we get one or two, but they’re managed and most of the time they’re in for something else, and also have COVID.

“It’s still there. It’s something we’re aware of and we have our processes if it ever starts to tick up, you’ll see masks may be asked again and things like that. It just depends on what’s going on related to those things.”

BCH does not require masks, though Haraldson said if staff members have a cough or are feeling sick they are asked to wear a mask. He added the hospital as a health organization follows guidelines set by the CDC and locally by Public Health Solutions.

Eric Trusty, BCH Senior Executive for Clinic Services, said it was challenging to stay ahead of the curve as information quickly changed during the pandemic, adding stress for health care workers.

“Clinically, a lot of the things that we put in place were definitely a learning curve, and I think we probably changed the processes once a week or once a month,” he said. “When it came down to it, I think it was just the management of people and the stress it put on nursing staff and providers. That was probably the biggest thing that we worked through and managed through. At the height of COVID when we had 12-16 patients, those nurses spent a good part of their eight to 10 hours isolated with those patients.”

As staffing issues pose a challenge for many health organizations, Haraldson said BCH has largely avoided worker shortages.

“It’s because of some of the partnerships that we’ve had and the connections with our residency program to be able to get some of those things done, the relationship we have with the community college for nursing, we have done a pretty good job of being able to manage that,” he said.

BCH has around 540 workers, currently. Trusty added that BCH strives to stay competitive and look for new ways to recruit and retain workers.

“There are pockets of time where we do have some difficulty in recruitment and I think a lot of it is just the market that we’re in and being so close to Lincoln,” he said. “But when it really comes down to it, it’s what’s that work-life balance that they want to have. Do they want to finish a 12-hour shift and maybe have an hour drive, or are they wanting to stay closer to home?

"We put a lot of effort into employee engagement activities, awards and recognition to retain and hire the best staff that we can and try to bring people to our facility.”