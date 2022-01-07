BCH follows Nebraska trend with decline in COVID hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations at Beatrice Community Hospital have followed statewide trends with a decline in the past week.

Tasha Hesman, BCH chief nursing officer, said the decline has flattened out.

“I think we’re kind of overall at a plateau,” Hesman said. “I don’t know if we’ve necessarily seen a huge uptick. I think we’re seeing more testing, but numbers have plateaued… I would say our decline probably started the last week of December. Going into the new year is when we started to see a decline in admissions.”

Hesman said BCH had 27 COVID hospital admissions in December. On the worst day in Decemeber, the hospital saw eight COVID patients. This Wednesday, the hospital had one COVID patient.

Hesman said, even with the plateau, the community isn’t in the clear.

“But again always, we say that increase usually the week after the holidays and going into that two weeks after,” she said.

Hesman said she expects to see a bump in the number of cases and hospitalizations following trends from the previous year. She said she is confident in the hospital’s ability to handle the spike.

As the dark winter months trudge on, Hesman said people should take stock of their personal health and take precautions where they can. She said she encourages those still unvaccinated to get the vaccine and booster.

“We do encourage the vaccine,” she said. “…If they have questions, they should reach out to their primary care provider who can answer those and determine if that is the right course of treatment for them.”

According to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, 54% of the residents of Gage County are fully vaccinated, below the statewide total of 60.6% and the national total of 62%.

Megan Garcia, public information officer for Public Health Solutions, said Gage County’s numbers are in line with other counties in the area.

“As far as our five county district area, it’s right on par,” Garcia said. “It’s right there kind of on the average of what our district is looking like.”

Garcia said the number has hovered around that 54% mark for some time now.

“At this point, this 54% is steady of where it’s been,” she said. “We obviously had a little bit of an increase when they opened it up for the younger age groups. We did see a little bit of an uptick of that younger age group getting vaccinated.”

Garcia said she hopes to bring that vaccination number up through outreach and education.

“We would love to see it increase. That’s our goal, to get that number higher,” she said. “…We’re trying to do outreach to boost that number, especially with Omicron spreading around.”

The Omicron variant has sent Covid cases surging in the U.S., with over one million reported on Monday, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University.

