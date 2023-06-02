The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation recently awarded more than $4,000 in grants as part of a special program called Partner Mini-Healthcare Grants.

Additional funding will be awarded later this year to Beatrice Community Hospital departments and community nonprofit organizations as part of the BCH Foundation’s annual Healthcare Grant Awards.

“The 2023 BCH Foundation Partner Mini-Healthcare Grants offer donors a unique opportunity to choose where their dollars will go. Through an in-person selection process, the BCH Foundation Partners are supporting innovative ideas and programs within hospital departments," Foundation Partner Program Coordinator Jessica Javorsky said.

Partner Mini-Healthcare Grants are made possible through donations to the Centurian Endowment Fund. Donors who join this prestigious group by making a contribution to the Centurian Endowment Fund become the decision-making body that allocates Endowment Fund earnings. The BCH Foundation Partners selected six grants to be awarded this year.

The BCH Labor and Delivery Department and the Beatrice Women’s and Children’s Clinic was awarded a grant for blood pressure cuffs to assist patients with home monitoring.

“We want to provide the best possible care to all our patients, and helping our pregnant patients reduce the risk of a hypertensive emergency and complication is one small step that can help with this goal. Healthy babies deserve healthy moms and Beatrice Community Hospital can help with that.” Jill Allen, BCH OB Supervisor, said.

Additional grants were awarded to the following BCH departments and clinics:

Acute Care - oxygen tank holders

Case Management - digital scales supporting patients experiencing congestive heart failure

Surgical Services - bed width extenders

Wound and Ostomy Clinic - a smart TV allowing staff to educate patients on proper wound care

Clinical Education – AED (automated external defibrillator) trainers

“The BCH Foundation will award larger healthcare grants later this year with the intent of enhancing the medical and healthcare services in the region,” Shelby Watson, BCH Foundation Executive Director, said.

The annual Healthcare Grant Award process, open to BCH departments as well as local health-related nonprofit organizations, aims to address issues of medical care, accessibility, social determinants of health and the patient experience.

“Grant applications and awards typically reflect the diverse health and wellness needs of our community,” said Rich Hovendick, president of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. “The BCH Foundation provides a variety of grant funding options to help both the hospital and our community partners address frontline needs and improve employee and patient satisfaction.”

When the BCH Foundation was originally formed more than 60 years ago, an endowment fund was established to address the ever-changing needs of healthcare in the area. The larger Healthcare Grant Awards are representative of the earnings from that endowment fund. Applications for the Healthcare Grant Awards are currently open, and must be completed and received by July 31, 2023. Potential applicants must be registered nonprofit organizations working to fill a healthcare gap in Gage County, Nebraska.