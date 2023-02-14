The Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation hosted The Gage County Community Connection event on Tuesday morning at Vintage Venue.

BCH Foundation Director Shelby Watson said the purpose of the networking event was to bring social service and community organizations together.

“We want to learn what everyone is doing but also work towards the betterment of the community and connecting resources,” she said. “In a perfect world we all want to meet our goals, but if we are duplicating services we’re all fighting for the same financial resources that could be used in a different way.”

About 50 people from represented approximate 25 non-profit organizations and agencies serving individuals and families in Gage County.

Several representatives spoke to the entire group for two to three minutes introducing the agencies and programs they were promoting.

Senior Executive of Marketing Communications Diane Vicars used her time to talk about the Community Needs Survey that BCHHC is hoping to have completed by many community members.

“As a non-profit hospital the federal government requires us to offer a survey,” she said. “It is important to the community.”

Beatrice Educational Foundation Director Doris Martin talked about the BEF and the programs they offer but added that she loved Beatrice.

“I have a relationship with most everyone in this room,” she said. “I think we do good things in Beatrice because of all of the efforts.”

Attendees were also given the opportunity for small table discussions around mental health, education, and family support.

This was the second year of the networking event with feedback from today’s event being used to plan for next year.