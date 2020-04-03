BCH outfits rooms to treat COVID-19 patients

The rooms feature sealed double doorways that provide a space for hospital staff to properly sanitize before exiting the room.

“We created an area for our staff to be able to put on the appropriate personal protective equipment before going into the unit, as well as take it off before they come out,” Hesman said. “It keeps that area secure, it keeps our staff as well as the rest of our department safe and those rooms are each negative pressure.”

Regarding personal protective equipment such as masks for nurses, Hesman said the hospital currently has enough in stock, but is constantly evaluating its needs to make sure there’s no shortage to come.

Hesman added that the hospital has a stringent screening process from the moment a patient who suspects he or she has COVID-19 arrives at the hospital, with stations at the front door as well as the registration area.