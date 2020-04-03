BCH outfits rooms to treat COVID-19 patients

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center is preparing for an increased number of COVID-19 patients by more than doubling its number of negative pressure rooms.
The hospital previously had four such rooms that were suitable for housing patients suspected of having the coronavirus, but announced that this week six additional rooms have been outfitted with negative pressure equipment and sealed doors.
The conversions allow the hospital to filter the air from the room and release it outside, reducing the risk of exposure to the airborne disease inside the hospital.
“We were really looking as this all unfolded across the United States at ways we can be proactive and continue to care for our community and keep our staff as safe as possible, said Tasha Hesman chief nursing officer at BCH. “One huge factor for us is that adaptive care for COVID-19 positive patients is best in a negative pressure airflow room.
“That gives us a total of 10 negative pressure rooms, which is virtually unheard of in most critical access hospitals around us. We have probably some of the most rooms in a widespread area around us.”
The new rooms have yet to be used by patients, though Dave Thomas, director of acute care at BCH, said four patients suspected of having the virus used the existing rooms before being ruled out as having COVID-19.
The rooms feature sealed double doorways that provide a space for hospital staff to properly sanitize before exiting the room.
“We created an area for our staff to be able to put on the appropriate personal protective equipment before going into the unit, as well as take it off before they come out,” Hesman said. “It keeps that area secure, it keeps our staff as well as the rest of our department safe and those rooms are each negative pressure.”
Regarding personal protective equipment such as masks for nurses, Hesman said the hospital currently has enough in stock, but is constantly evaluating its needs to make sure there’s no shortage to come.
Hesman added that the hospital has a stringent screening process from the moment a patient who suspects he or she has COVID-19 arrives at the hospital, with stations at the front door as well as the registration area.
“Upon those two checkpoints, if we’ve identified someone who meets the criteria for COVID-19, we’re going to immediately put them in isolation, continue to do our follow ups and allow our providers to work through the process,” Hesman said. “We follow through with public health recommendations and our providers to determine whether or not the patient meets the criteria for testing. If the patient needed in patient services we would put the patient in that unit while they were under investigation for COVID and treat them as if they have it while doing our normal processes.”
Hesman stressed the importance of following social distancing guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, and asked that people stay home whenever possible.
Thomas added educating the public has been an important step, and one that’s resulted in fewer calls from people concerned they have the coronavirus.
“I think once the education has come out from the hospital and through the media that people are better educated,” he said. We’ve actually seen our calls go down in the last week. We’re not fielding as many calls so maybe people are getting more comfortable with the signs and symptoms.”
While hospital workers hope that trend continues and the virus has a minimal impact on Gage County, Hesman added staff members are continuing to prepare for a large outbreak.
“The huge push from us has been to educate our team, not only nurses,” she said. “We’re doing a lot of education. We’re doing a lot of role play scenarios of what we could possibly encounter and how to mitigate that as this evolves. This is something we’ve never had to deal with in health care, so it’s all very new and challenging the ways we think about things.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.