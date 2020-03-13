It’s a matter of when, not if, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, makes its way to the area.

That's according to Dr. Ronald Bear, emergency department medical director at Beatrice Community Hospital.

As of Friday, 11 confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. The first case was confirmed Friday, March 6.

“I think eventually it will spread pervasively throughout the community,” Bear said. “Not everyone will get ill from it, it will mostly be mild symptoms, but probably 20% is a good estimate of patients who are infected that will become ill enough they’ll have to seek medical attention. A very small number of those will have to be hospitalized.”

BCH has made some adjustments to address the outbreak, including asking patients and visitors to only come to the hospital if necessary, canceling the health and wellness day event March 28 and making pre-made salads in the cafeteria in lieu of a salad bar.

“This virus is very similar to influenza in that it’s spread by respiratory droplets that can go five, six feet in the air,” Bear said. “Someone sneezing three feet behind you in line can affect your food. It seems like a very basic thing, but it’s a simple step we can take to prevent the spread of this virus.”

BCH also implemented a coronavirus hotline for individuals to call and report symptoms. That number is 1-800-859-0240.

“Before you go into a clinic to see a provider, if you answer any of these questions you stop and call this number,” said Diane Vicars, senior executive for marketing communications at BCH. “Then we can triage you to the best care for you. If it’s really, really serious, we want you to come into the facility in a certain way so that we don’t expose others to that virus.”

Tasha Hesman, chief nursing officer and coronavirus task force leader at BCH, said the hospital has always taken precautions, but likely not to this extent.

She noted the nationwide shortage of masks, hand sanitizer and other supplies. She said the task force meets three times a week to monitor supplies and ensure proper care for the community and staff.

“We would keep as many [coronavirus patients] as we possibly could within the constraints of our critical access bed capacity,” Hesman said. “We’re looking at potentially additional ventilators, adding additional supplies, just looking at all avenues to ensure we are prepared for whatever would come our way.”

Bear said the hospital has four negative pressure rooms in the emergency department that can house individuals diagnosed or being tested for COVID-19

“Those rooms basically take the air from the room and expel them to the outside environment instead of forcing it back into the hospital, so none of their germs should technically be out into the hospital, Bear said. “We have protocols for when EMS would arrive with a patient such as that that we can protect the staff from exposure to that and get them in a negative pressure room.”

BCH is also part of a unified command team with city leaders, emergency management representatives, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, Public Health Solutions, Beatrice Public Schools, Southeast Community College, city and county law enforcement agencies, and city and county governmental agencies.

“Preparation is key,” Beatrice mayor Stan Wirth said in a press release. “We don’t want to overreact, but we do want to be prepared.”

The press release from the command team states that at this time, no community-wide measures are being taken by the city, and community residents are urged to use best practices recommended by the CDC to limit their risk of exposure to the virus.

These practices include washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or using an alcohol- based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

The CDC also recommends avoiding touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, staying at home when sick, covering one’s mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, and routinely cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.

“If you’re younger and you’re healthier, you may get sick and you may get over that,” Vicars said. “But keeping in mind that then you are interacting with other who may then come down with it and not recover as easily…Limiting those large group interactions is the purpose of that.”

“This will be temporary and we will get through it, but it’s going to take everyone in the community to help prevent spread and transmission,” Bear added

