The public will get an inside look at Beatrice Community Hospital’s new clinic during an open house planned for next week.

Final touches are being made to the new clinic, which is being added on to the north side of the existing hospital building north of Beatrice on Highway 77.

Once completed, three current clinics will consolidate to the location, including Gage County Medical Clinic, Beatrice Medical Center and the existing Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine Clinic, in addition to the immunization clinic currently on Jackson Street.

Eric Trusty, BCH Senior Executive for Clinic Services, said the 22,450 square foot clinic will begin hosting patients on Monday, May 22. In anticipation of the opening, an open house will be held Tuesday, May 16 from 4-6 p.m.

“We want folks to come in so they have a vision of what they’re going to be seeing when they come for their first visit in the new clinic,” he said. “We will have staff available to walk through what the patient experience will be when they come in. Especially for a lot of our patients who are skeptical about a new area, we want to ease that nervousness and show them where you check in and what your experience will be when you’re brought back to an exam room.”

Trusty said a smaller open house of the $14 million facility was held Tuesday for Hospital Foundation members and donors.

While small details are still being finished at the clinic, he added the project is on schedule to receive patients later this month.

Trusty said the new clinic is years in the making, and hospital staff plan to work with patients to ease any concerns.

“We have been spending the past 1 ½ years planning, preparing for a smooth opening,” he said “There will be bumps in the road. That’s just inevitable in this type of situation. We’ve moved clinics in the past and there’s always things that we need to adjust, but I think the biggest thing is to be patient. We’ll have a patient show up where they’re used to going and realize there’s a sign on the door that we’ve moved, and we’ll try the best we can to work those patients in and make sure they’re being seen.

“Overall, our hope is that our patients will have a better experience. That was the whole purpose of this consolidation with this building, to expand the services to the community all in one campus. If you’re coming to see your doctor you also have access to labs, X-ray, the specialists that come down, our infusion center, our women and children’s center. Really that’s the biggest piece we’re hoping the community will find as a huge benefit, that one-stop shop for all their health services.”

Trusty added that the clinic design was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will be equipped to serve patients better if another pandemic would arise.

“We have areas on the west side that if we have another pandemic, there’s availability for curbside visits, which we were doing during the pandemic, but now we’ve created some pull up areas that are covered and heated sidewalks,” he said. “Even within the clinic, there are certain exam rooms that are ventilated separate from the clinic so we can bring those patients into those exam rooms and they’re not cross-contaminating with the rest of the clinic.

“It’s even to the point that waiting rooms are kind of going to the wayside. We want patients to check in and get straight back to a room, versus sitting in a traditional waiting room. When the public comes into the new building, they’re going to see that the waiting room is really a hallway. A lot of those things are just with the changing times.”

Helping the staff transition to working with new people at a new location has also been a priority that Trusty said is going well.

“We’ve been doing a lot working together as a team, working with internal staff here, doing a lot of culture-shift changes,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest thing for staff; it’s not necessarily the physical move. Working in a different area is going to be different for those nurses and providers, but it’s now how you interact with other people. That’s been very well received. We want staff to be fully engaged.”