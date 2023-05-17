Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center officials celebrated the completion of a new clinic this week with an open house.

Members of the public got a glimpse of the new clinic Tuesday evening, where they could tour the new facility added onto the current hospital north of Beatrice on Highway 77.

The new facility will consolidate three current clinics at the location, including Gage County Medical Clinic, Beatrice Medical Center and the existing Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine Clinic, in addition to the immunization clinic currently on Jackson Street. The urgent care clinic will also relocate to the new location.

Eric Trusty, BCH Senior Executive for Clinic Services, said the 22,450 square foot clinic will begin hosting patients on Monday, May 22.

“It’s obviously a great day for Beatrice Community Hospital, our patients and providers to have a grand opening for our new clinic,” he said. “We’re all excited and still obviously finishing up a few things here and there, but we’re ready to start moving in on Thursday and Friday this week and ready for patients on Monday.”

The $14 million clinic is years in the making, and hospital staff plan to work with patients to ease any concerns.

“There still will be some bumps in the road, but for the most part we’ve done a lot of planning and a lot of effort has gone through with staff, so hopefully we’re ready for patients on Monday,” he said. “We’re very excited. Everything turned out great and even with some of the artwork, things turned out even better than I expected.”