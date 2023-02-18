A structure on the north side of Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center that will house a new medical clinic is starting to take shape.

Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine, a new clinic that will be an expansion to the existing hospital north of town on Highway 77, should be ready for patients this year.

Once completed, three current clinics will consolidate to the location, including Gage County Medical Clinic, Beatrice Medical Center and the existing Beatrice Family and Internal Medicine Clinic, in addition to the immunization clinic currently on Jackson Street.

Ultimately, hospital CEO Rick Haraldson said the clinic will result in better patient care.

“The challenge right now is more towards outcomes with health and keeping people healthy,” he said. “That’s the measure, and it’s very hard to do it consistently when you’re in three or four different clinic locations, to be consistent. A big part of that was to get these clinics together so we can have that relationship with the providers, a more teamed approach and improve access and coverage.”

Eric Trusty, BCH Senior Executive for Clinic Services, said the $13.3 million, 22,450 square foot addition to the building is both on budget and on time, according to original plans.

“Construction is definitely moving forward as expected,” he said. “As COVID has disrupted supply chains, there’s been a little bit of a delay in some aspects of the construction project, but as of this time it’s not really going to delay our original anticipated timeframe, which we’re still looking at the early part of May. Unfortunately, we’re not at this point ready to nail down an exact date, but we should be getting very close to that.”

Visitors to the hospital and motorists traveling Highway 77 can see the progress as the building takes shape, but the structure is only part of the project. Trusty said the hospital is also taking steps to make the transition smooth for workers at the existing clinics.

“A lot of what the public sees is just the physical building and the construction piece, but internally when we’ve got three separate clinics that we’re consolidating together, there’s a lot of work that’s going on just between workflows and different aspects of operations,” he said. “Also, the side piece of just how do you work together when you’ve got a nurse or provider that’s been in one location for 30 years and now they’re going to be moved to a new location, working with people they’ve never worked with in the past.

"We’ve been doing a lot of work internally with those groups on getting them together, some team building activities that we’ve been doing, so that’s been taking up a lot of our time.”

BCH officials are looking at a wide variety of other factors to ensure a smooth transition as well, such as accommodating more people in the cafeteria.

A benefit to the new clinic will be the fact that it can use existing X-ray and lab facilities that are already in the main hospital.

“One of our goals is to not duplicate services, “Trusty said. “Currently some of the primary cares have some X-ray, some lab ability. Well those services are all provided within the main campus, so we’re not building an X-ray room in the new clinic because we’ve got X-ray readily available within the hospital.”

Trusty added that the COVID-19 pandemic and the hospital’s response played a role in designing the new building.

“We looked at what are the modern designs for primary care, and then even with COVID coming in, that changed some of our initial thoughts because we started this process before COVID even hit,” he said. “That included having what we call sick exam rooms that have separate ventilation. So each of the areas within the clinic has at least three exam rooms that are ventilated completely different than the clinic. Those are things we’ve learned. Also during the height of COVID we did a lot of curbside visits where a nurse and provider would visit you while you’re sitting in your car. On the west side of the new building we have an awning with some parking stalls that will accommodate those types of visits.

“Waiting rooms have gone a little bit to the wayside, or at least shrunk. The goal is we have less waiting room space, so when you’re coming in and checking in you’re not waiting in a waiting room. We get you to an exam room as quickly as possible to just limit that exposure.”

Ultimately, Trusty expects the new clinic will bring a change that benefits staff and patients, alike.

“Excitement to get into something new, get into a bigger team, get into a new team,” he said. “There are a lot of emotions. Change is hard, so we’re working through that as well. I think most people are warming up to the idea that this is going to be a good thing.”