BCH receives LUCAS machines

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center will receive two LUCAS mechanical chest compression devices thanks to a recent donation.
The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced this week a multimillion-dollar effort to save COVID-19 patients and protect the frontline healthcare workers caring for them.
A total of $4.7 million in funding will be distributed across five upper-Midwestern states to pay for 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices, according to a press release from Beatrice Community Hospital.
“These devices are vital because we don’t want frontline healthcare workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the coronavirus,” Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust said in the press release. “LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.”
The press release stated there has been cardiac damage in as many as one in five COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death, even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Among patients who recover, many could have long-term effects from such heart damage.
”These devices give us one more tool not only in caring for COVID-19 patients, but all patients in our community,” said Tasha Hesman, senior executive for patient services. “We are incredibly thankful to the Helmsley Charitable Trust and to our own Hospital Foundation for their efforts in getting us equipment and donations that benefit our patients.”
The rise in cardiac complications caused by COVID-19 exposes both patients and healthcare workers to greater risk, as hands-on CPR can be needed for extended periods and personal protective equipment can become less effective in keeping the virus from spreading to medical providers.
Mechanical CPR has been adopted by emergency medical responders and many hospitals around the globe, initially due to its ability to deliver extended CPR in compliance with American Heart Association guidelines. Multiple studies have demonstrated equivalence to high-performance CPR, as well as increased provider safety and higher rates of adequate compressions for patients in transport situations.
Recently, the Department of Defense COVID-19 Practice Management Guide identified the LUCAS chest compression system as the best practice for managing patients in cardiac arrest to reduce the risk of exposure to care providers.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust is partnering with medical facilities in South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Nebraska to ensure the devices are in place before the peak of COVID-19 hits. The devices will remain in place after the pandemic as part of the hospitals’ cardiac system of care.
“We were able to go from concept to delivery of the devices in two weeks, and that’s been an incredible effort of teamwork with the manufacturer and the hospitals to get them in place ahead of the peak needs,” Panzirer said. “It’s wonderful to see competing entities working together during a national crisis for the good of all.”
