BCH receives LUCAS machines

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center will receive two LUCAS mechanical chest compression devices thanks to a recent donation.

The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust announced this week a multimillion-dollar effort to save COVID-19 patients and protect the frontline healthcare workers caring for them.

A total of $4.7 million in funding will be distributed across five upper-Midwestern states to pay for 367 LUCAS mechanical CPR devices, according to a press release from Beatrice Community Hospital.

“These devices are vital because we don’t want frontline healthcare workers to choose between trying to save a patient or risking exposure to themselves and others to the coronavirus,” Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the Helmsley Charitable Trust said in the press release. “LUCAS has been a proven, effective tool in saving lives during cardiac arrest, and having more of them available during this pandemic will save even more lives, including those of the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers.”

The press release stated there has been cardiac damage in as many as one in five COVID-19 patients, leading to heart failure and death, even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress. Among patients who recover, many could have long-term effects from such heart damage.